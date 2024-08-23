Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Maps’ simplified bottom bar comes to iOS users

Earlier this summer, Google Maps launched a refreshed interface for Android users that streamlines the bottom navigation bar and adds a new "You" tab. Now, this revamped bottom bar is making its way to iOS users as well.

iPhone users will now enjoy a cleaner, simpler bottom bar in Google Maps


A recent report shows that Google has begun rolling out this small update to iPhone users. The bottom bar has been trimmed from five tabs down to three. While the “Go” tab has been removed, you can still find that feature under the newly named “You” tab, where a new “Saved trips” list is now available.


The bottom bar before (on the left) and after (on the right). | Image credit – 9to5Google

Actually, the middle tab, formerly known as “Saved,” keeps its bookmark icon but goes under the name “You.” You will now see top tabs for “Notifications” and “Messages,” which were previously bundled under the “Updates” tab that has been removed in this redesign.

Overall, I believe this redesign gives Google Maps a cleaner look. While the previous five tabs in Google’s Material You bottom bar were functional, they felt a bit cluttered.

In other Google Maps news, offline maps are set to debut on Wear OS, starting with the new Pixel Watch 3. However, it seems this feature won’t stop there, as it is expected to roll out to nearly all Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

Plus, not long ago, Google Maps boosted road safety by introducing new features such as allowing users to report incidents like lane closures, construction zones, road debris, and police activity. This makes it simpler for everyone to share valuable info with their community.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

