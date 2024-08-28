Google Maps rolls out redesigned pins and new colors
Last week, Google Maps rolled out a simplified bottom bar on mobile. Now, we're getting an update that brings new pin colors and shapes.
The iconic pin shape with a sharper point at the bottom is now gone. However, it's still in the app icon. Instead of it, with this new update, we're getting something shorter and more rounded with a white background. The icon that shows the category is housed in an inner circle. This matches the existing icon design for starts, flags, and hearts.
The new pin design makes the icons smaller which might allow Google to show more per map view. This server-side update is now rolling out for Android, iOS, and the web version.
I like the new design for the pins as it really does seem to allow for a more simple map, and can fit more information in it. The smaller pins give a cleaner look, and I'm all for that.
