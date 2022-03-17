 Android and Chrome are coming to this year’s Formula 1 grid - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Google

Android and Chrome are coming to this year’s Formula 1 grid

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Android and Chrome are coming to this year’s Formula 1 grid
The new Formula 1 season is right around the corner, and I must admit as a Formula 1 fan I’m pretty excited about the changes in the regulations this year. We also have a new reigning world champion in the face of Max Verstappen, who somewhat controversially beat Lewis Hamilton in the last lap of the last race in December 2021.

Now, Google has apparently also decided that the new Formula 1 season will be an exciting one because the tech giant has just announced a multi-year deal with one of the most successful F1 teams on the grid - McLaren.

The major partnership will bring the Android logo on the engine cover of both McLaren MCL36 Formula 1 cars (Go Lando!), and also appear on the liveries of the McLaren MX Extreme E Team from 2022 onward.

Another pretty cool marketing idea is the paint job on the rims of the new McLaren Formula 1 cars. They’re painted in such a way that when at speed the car shows the four colors of the Chrome logo on the wheels!

Furthermore, the Android and Chrome logos will find their place on the helmets and race suits of McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo as well.

“We are absolutely delighted and proud to welcome Google to the McLaren Racing family. Google is a global leader in technology and has been a ground-breaking innovator in connecting people around the world. By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance. We’re looking forward to an exciting partnership that spans across Formula 1 and Extreme E,” said McLaren CEO Zack Brown in a statement.

It’s not all purely aesthetic either - the official press release also states that “Throughout the season, McLaren will use 5G-enabled Android devices and Chrome browser across its operations during practice sessions, qualifying and races.”

McLaren fans should hope for fewer “It’s dead, Jim” moments in Chrome this year, and keep their fingers crossed this switch won’t affect racing performance in any negative way (the money from Google would be a nice addition, though, as McLaren has been lacking big sponsors for the past couple of years).

It’s not clear what kind of Android 5G devices will be present in McLaren garage and around the paddock but if we were to make an educated guess, we would definitely say Google Pixel phones.

Meanwhile, Google branding will also be visible on the Number 58 McLaren MX Extreme E race car, and on the race suits of McLaren MX Extreme E drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust from the 2022 Island X Prix.

Our take


This move by Google is not so surprising after all, and choosing McLaren as a partner is also quite logical. First of all, Formula 1 is starting to ramp up a serious fanbase in the States, thanks to the effort put in by the US owners Liberty Media.

The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” has been a hit in the past couple of years, and the 4th season of the show just premiered on the streaming service. There’s also another subtle detail that might’ve played a role in Google choosing McLaren (other than the car being a title contender, which no one knows at this point).


The colors of the livery of the new McLaren MCL36 car resemble the Pixel 6 with its orange and black accents, so it’d be a natural fit. Whether Lando and Daniel will love their new Pixel experience, only time will tell.

You may also find interesting:
Formula 1 race driver will start with an Angry Birds helmet in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Scammers use a legitimate Apple platform to infect iPhones
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Scammers use a legitimate Apple platform to infect iPhones
Google I/O 2022 dates announced; a limited live audience will attend for free
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google I/O 2022 dates announced; a limited live audience will attend for free
The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
Google could be working on "Switch to Android" app with iCloud to Google Photos data migration feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google could be working on "Switch to Android" app with iCloud to Google Photos data migration feature
Here are some of the key specs of Motorola's next big upper mid-ranger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here are some of the key specs of Motorola's next big upper mid-ranger
By the end of March, the EU wants to tie Google and Apple's hands with the Digital Markets Act
by Iskra Petrova,  4
By the end of March, the EU wants to tie Google and Apple's hands with the Digital Markets Act
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless