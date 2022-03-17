Android and Chrome are coming to this year’s Formula 1 grid

“We are absolutely delighted and proud to welcome Google to the McLaren Racing family. Google is a global leader in technology and has been a ground-breaking innovator in connecting people around the world. By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance. We’re looking forward to an exciting partnership that spans across Formula 1 and Extreme E,”

Our take





The colors of the livery of the new McLaren MCL36 car resemble the Pixel 6 with its orange and black accents, so it’d be a natural fit. Whether Lando and Daniel will love their new Pixel experience, only time will tell.



You may also find interesting: Formula 1 race driver will start with an Angry Birds helmet in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix The colors of the livery of the new McLaren MCL36 car resemble the Pixel 6 with its orange and black accents, so it’d be a natural fit. Whether Lando and Daniel will love their new Pixel experience, only time will tell.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up