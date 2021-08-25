Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apps Google

Google changes the way search result titles are generated

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Google is updating the way Search titles are generated
Google has just published a developers note on a new update that's coming to the search engine, which is aimed at making the search result titles more legible, and further optimized to bring up web pages most relevant to the search query.

You may not have ever noticed, but until last week, Google tended to change the titles of the pages showing up in the results of your Google searches, depending on the wording of the particular search.

As of a new update to the way search results are generated, Google says it will stop changing titles depending on each individual search. Instead, it will choose a single title that it it deems the most relevant to that page's content, and keep that title constant, no matter the Google search.

This is because we think our new system is producing titles that work better for documents overall, to describe what they are about, regardless of the particular query. 

The update note explains that Google takes many factors into account when choosing what title to bestow a given web page article. "We consider the main visual title or headline shown on a page," Google says, as well as "content that site owners often place within tags, within other header tags, or which is made large and prominent through the use of style treatments."

Text that is anchored to links leading to other pages is also considered when formulating the most optimized page title to show to potential visitors.

Overall, our update is designed to produce more readable and accessible titles for pages. In some cases, we may add site names where that is seen as helpful. 

When Google encounters an excessively long title in the search results, it will pick out the most relevant portion of the title to show the user—"rather than starting at the beginning and truncating more useful parts."

Google advises site owners to stick to all the old SEO guidelines, as the update is focused for "searchers" only and doesn't offer much in the way of additional optimization for web content creators. 

"Focus on creating great HTML title tags," advises Google. "Of all the ways we generate titles, content from HTML title tags is still by far the most likely used, more than 80% of the time."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 release dates leak
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 release dates leak
Instagram continues focus on the Shop tab, starts displaying ads in it
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Instagram continues focus on the Shop tab, starts displaying ads in it
Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks
How to use YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
How to use YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone
Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders
Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless