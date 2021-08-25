Google changes the way search result titles are generated

Google changes the way search result titles are generated0
You may not have ever noticed, but until last week, Google tended to change the titles of the pages showing up in the results of your Google searches, depending on the wording of the particular search.
This is because we think our new system is producing titles that work better for documents overall, to describe what they are about, regardless of the particular query.
Text that is anchored to links leading to other pages is also considered when formulating the most optimized page title to show to potential visitors.
Overall, our update is designed to produce more readable and accessible titles for pages. In some cases, we may add site names where that is seen as helpful.
When Google encounters an excessively long title in the search results, it will pick out the most relevant portion of the title to show the user—"rather than starting at the beginning and truncating more useful parts."
"Focus on creating great HTML title tags," advises Google. "Of all the ways we generate titles, content from HTML title tags is still by far the most likely used, more than 80% of the time."
Google advises site owners to stick to all the old SEO guidelines, as the update is focused for "searchers" only and doesn't offer much in the way of additional optimization for web content creators.