Google changes the way search result titles are generated





You may not have ever noticed, but until last week, Google tended to change the titles of the pages showing up in the results of your Google searches, depending on the wording of the particular search.





As of a new update to the way search results are generated, Google says it will stop changing titles depending on each individual search. Instead, it will choose a single title that it it deems the most relevant to that page's content, and keep that title constant, no matter the Google search.









The update note explains that Google takes many factors into account when choosing what title to bestow a given web page article. "We consider the main visual title or headline shown on a page," Google says, as well as "content that site owners often place within tags, within other header tags, or which is made large and prominent through the use of style treatments."





Text that is anchored to links leading to other pages is also considered when formulating the most optimized page title to show to potential visitors.













Google advises site owners to stick to all the old SEO guidelines, as the update is focused for "searchers" only and doesn't offer much in the way of additional optimization for web content creators.

"Focus on creating great HTML title tags," advises Google. "Of all the ways we generate titles, content from HTML title tags is still by far the most likely used, more than 80% of the time." When Google encounters an excessively long title in the search results, it will pick out the most relevant portion of the title to show the user—"rather than starting at the beginning and truncating more useful parts."

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up