Grab two Google Home Mini smart speakers for the price of one
All in all, a smart speaker is definitely something useful that should be part of every household, especially that they usually work with other smart devices like lights and thermostats. In this case, Google Home Mini is compatible with more than 1,000 smart devices from over 150 popular brands.
If you're still on the fence on whether or not you need a Google Home Mini smart speaker, know that they're on sale right now at Woot. For $40, you can get not one but two Google Home Mini smart speakers. The deal is available for four more days or until sold out, so make sure to visit the deal's page to find out how you can snag the bundle more easily.