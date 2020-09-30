iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
Accessories Deals Google

Grab two Google Home Mini smart speakers for the price of one

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 30, 2020, 6:49 PM
Grab two Google Home Mini smart speakers for the price of one
The Home Mini is one of the cheapest smart speakers available on the market, so it's no wonder that it's selling like hotcakes. At just $40, the Home Mini offers great value for the money. Powered by Google Assistant, the smart speaker lets you ask it questions and get answers from Google in a jiffy.

It's like using Google Assistant on your phone, but without having to use your hands. Simply say “Ok Google” and you can start asking questions and receive the information you need. You can even plan your day by organizing everything according to the information you receive.

All in all, a smart speaker is definitely something useful that should be part of every household, especially that they usually work with other smart devices like lights and thermostats. In this case, Google Home Mini is compatible with more than 1,000 smart devices from over 150 popular brands.

If you're still on the fence on whether or not you need a Google Home Mini smart speaker, know that they're on sale right now at Woot. For $40, you can get not one but two Google Home Mini smart speakers. The deal is available for four more days or until sold out, so make sure to visit the deal's page to find out how you can snag the bundle more easily.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Excellent new eBay deals make Apple's iPhone XS a bargain hunter's wet dream
Popular stories
Snag a Samsung Galaxy Fit for just $50 (50% off) from Best Buy
Popular stories
Walmart and Target set their own Prime Day and iPhone 12-rivaling events
Popular stories
The hot new Motorola Razr 5G gets an official US release date and loads of cool deals
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? The best early deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless