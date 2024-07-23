Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Cookies aren't going anywhere

By
0comments
Google reverses course, keeps cookies in Chrome
Are you tired and sick of cookies in Chrome? Are you concerned about privacy and data protection? Do you dream of having them scrapped? Yeah, well, keep on dreaming, as Google apparently scraps the plans to remove cookies from Chrome.

The search engine giant stating to do the opposite (meaning: to remove cookies) on several occasions, but was reluctant to do so and was fooling around back and forth with the idea:


Cookies are small packets of information that websites and advertisers use to identify individual web surfers and track their browsing habits, but they can also be exploited for unwanted surveillance. In the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires publishers to obtain explicit user consent to store cookies. Major browsers also offer options to delete cookies on demand.

The cookie removal was supposed to be the pinnacle of Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative, launched in 2019, aiming to balance user privacy with targeted advertising needs. Third-party cookies were supposed to be phased out in two stages: starting in late 2022, the first stage was to allow the advertising industry to adapt over nine months. The second stage was to begin in mid-2023 and last three months, completing the phase-out by late 2023.

Google's reverse of its long-standing promise to eliminate these small tracking codes is a significant change that probably comes in response to concerns from advertisers. They rely heavily on cookies to gather data for personalized advertising. Advertisers argued that removing cookies from the world's leading browser would hinder their data collection efforts, forcing them to depend more on Google's own user databases.

Recommended Stories
Additionally, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority had been examining Google's original plan, worried that it might stifle competition in the digital advertising market.

Anthony Chavez, vice president of the Google-backed Privacy Sandbox initiative, stated in a blog post that instead of eliminating third-party cookies, Google plans to introduce a new Chrome feature that allows users to make informed choices about their web browsing, with the flexibility to adjust these choices at any time.

Chavez mentioned that Google is collaborating with regulators like the UK's CMA and Information Commissioner's Office, as well as publishers and privacy groups, to develop this new approach, while continuing to invest in the Privacy Sandbox program.

The announcement received mixed reactions. Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf, an eMarketer analyst, noted that advertising stakeholders would no longer have to abruptly stop using third-party cookies. Lena Cohen, a staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, pointed out that cookies can lead to consumer harm, such as predatory ads targeting vulnerable groups.

What do you think? Will cookies ever be gone? And if so, will that even matter?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless