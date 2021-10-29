Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 11

Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 110
Windows 11 started rolling out at the beginning of October but the long-awaited Android apps support is still missing from the OS, with no exact date set for the final release. Now, tired of waiting, a UX student who uses the nickname ADeltaX on YouTube has posted a tutorial on how to install Google Play Store on Windows 11. Tom Warren from The Verge followed the instructions and was able to get the Google Play Store working on Windows 11.
here’s a quick look at how the Google Play Store works on Windows 11. It lets you run any Android app on Windows. Details here: https://t.co/7c5sdPIL4vpic.twitter.com/YITlGi1kS2— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2021
The process is trickier than you might think and involves the use of tools such as Windows Subsystem for Linux, Ubuntu, and you also need to download a few files hosted on Github. The final result is promising, given that Microsoft uses the Amazon Appstore to give a sneak peek at around 50 Android apps to testers through the Insider program.
It’s not clear when regular Windows 11 users would be able to download and run Android apps, and whether the method will involve Amazon Appstore or Google Play Store.