Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 11

Mariyan Slavov
By
Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 11
Earlier this year Microsoft officially announced that Android apps would be natively supported in the company’s latest operating system - Windows 11. Back in August, though, Microsoft said that it'll offer a preview test version of the technology in the "coming months."

Windows 11 started rolling out at the beginning of October but the long-awaited Android apps support is still missing from the OS, with no exact date set for the final release. Now, tired of waiting, a UX student who uses the nickname ADeltaX on YouTube has posted a tutorial on how to install Google Play Store on Windows 11. Tom Warren from The Verge followed the instructions and was able to get the Google Play Store working on Windows 11.

  
The process is trickier than you might think and involves the use of tools such as Windows Subsystem for Linux, Ubuntu, and you also need to download a few files hosted on Github. The final result is promising, given that Microsoft uses the Amazon Appstore to give a sneak peek at around 50 Android apps to testers through the Insider program.

It’s not clear when regular Windows 11 users would be able to download and run Android apps, and whether the method will involve Amazon Appstore or Google Play Store.

