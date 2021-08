Windows 11 release date announced, no Android app support at launch

No Windows 10 Android app support this year





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Today Microsoft officially announced the release date for Windows 11 – October 5th, 2021.This means that in just over a month, some Windows 10 users with compatible PCs will be able to upgrade to the new operating system for free, although others will have to wait a bit longer.In Microsoft's blog post announcement, General Manager at Windows Marketing Aaron Woodman explains why that's the case:Once Windows 11 is available on a compatible PC, Windows Update will let the user know and offer to make the upgrade.Arguably one of Windows 11's most exciting features is the fact that according to Microsoft, the PC operating system will be able to run Android apps. We recently explained in depth how downloading Android apps on Windows 11 will work , but in short, Microsoft has teamed up with Amazon and will employ its Amazon AppStore.Android apps from that store, and not the Google Play Store will be available among Windows apps in the Microsoft Store, and so long as you have an Amazon account, you'll be able to download and run them on your PC.However, as pointed out by Windows Central , this feature will not make it at launch. Windows 11 Android app support has been pushed back for sometime next year. We expect more updates on exactly when as 2022 nears in. Stay tuned!