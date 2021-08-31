Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Android Microsoft Apps

Windows 11 release date announced, no Android app support at launch

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Windows 11 release date announced, no Android app support at launch
Today Microsoft officially announced the release date for Windows 11 – October 5th, 2021.

This means that in just over a month, some Windows 10 users with compatible PCs will be able to upgrade to the new operating system for free, although others will have to wait a bit longer.

In Microsoft's blog post announcement, General Manager at Windows Marketing Aaron Woodman explains why that's the case:

"Following the tremendous learnings from Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re providing you with the best possible experience. That means new eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience. We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."


Once Windows 11 is available on a compatible PC, Windows Update will let the user know and offer to make the upgrade.

No Windows 10 Android app support this year


Arguably one of Windows 11's most exciting features is the fact that according to Microsoft, the PC operating system will be able to run Android apps. We recently explained in depth how downloading Android apps on Windows 11 will work, but in short, Microsoft has teamed up with Amazon and will employ its Amazon AppStore.

Android apps from that store, and not the Google Play Store will be available among Windows apps in the Microsoft Store, and so long as you have an Amazon account, you'll be able to download and run them on your PC.

However, as pointed out by Windows Central, this feature will not make it at launch. Windows 11 Android app support has been pushed back for sometime next year. We expect more updates on exactly when as 2022 nears in. Stay tuned!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The Galaxy S21 FE won't ship with a microSD card slot or charger
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Galaxy S21 FE won't ship with a microSD card slot or charger
Vivo X70 official announcement date revealed
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Vivo X70 official announcement date revealed
Nokia G50 5G leaks in high-res images with low-res screen, familiar design, low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Nokia G50 5G leaks in high-res images with low-res screen, familiar design, low price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 battery life: can the Fold 3 last a day?
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 battery life: can the Fold 3 last a day?
Apple buys music streaming service, intends to launch a classical music app
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
Apple buys music streaming service, intends to launch a classical music app
The best budget tablets - updated August 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best budget tablets - updated August 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless