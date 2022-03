Google Play Store lets you buy apps with Google Play Points

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

If you are one of those people who have collected many Google Play Points over the years and don't know what to do with them, well, you can now use your Google Play Points to purchase apps directly from the Google Play Store. As 9to5Google first spotted, at the checkout step when purchasing an app, Google will now let you choose to buy the desired app with your collected Google Play Points instead of real money.To buy an app with your Google Play Points, just try to buy the app as you normally would do. You will see a new section called "Use points." When you tap on the "Use points" option, you will be able to choose what amount you want to use for the purchase. Bear in mind that it seems that one Google Play Point equals one US cent. So, if an app you want to buy costs $1, you will need 100 points to purchase it.Before Google introduced this new option for purchasing apps directly with Google Play Points, if you wanted to turn your points into real money, you had to redeem a voucher or coupon to use them on the Google Play Store.Google first introduced the Google Play Points system in 2018, and in late 2019, it introduced it to the US. You can earn Google Play Points by buying apps from the Google Play Store, making in-app or in-game purchases, and buying books, movies, TV shows, or episodes with Google Play or the Google Play Movies app.