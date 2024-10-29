Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google Play Services update brings more prompts for you to create a Play Games profile

By
Google Play Services is detailing the following changes with the newest update that has now started rolling out. Google System Updates are automatic app updates that Google releases often, and the one for the end of October 2024 contains some interesting changes.

Globally, the Play Store will now prompt users to create a Play Games profile in more places. What a Google Play Games profile does is ensure you have an easier way to sign in to support games automatically. It also lets you save your progress and earn achievements as you enjoy your gaming session.

The Play Games profile also syncs your progress to the cloud on several supported games. This can help if something happens to your phone: you can restore your game progress with a Play Games profile.

There are also other changes that are coming with the Google Play Store v43.4 and Google Play Services v24.42 from October 28, 2024. Google mentions "improvements to help prevent the disablement of your protection due to exploitation", which is not entirely clear apart from the fact that it will be a security-focused feature.

Users also get an improved search experience with updates to the search suggestions interface in the Google Play Store.

With the Google Play services update, you once again get more relevant search results and a dedicated section for related Help Center articles in the search page of your Google account settings.

Also, you will get the option to use the Pix payment method with the "Tap and Pix" option in Google Wallet. Pix is a payment system in Brazil that lets you pay for services or goods.

These updates may not be big, but they seem to be quite useful. I especially like the one for the relevant search results, but also, having a Play Games account to track your gaming process and have it stored and kept safely in the cloud isn't bad either.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

