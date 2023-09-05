Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

So far, Google has yet to offer a discount on the Pixel Fold. The book-style foldable is priced at $1,799 for the model with 256GB of storage, or you can make 36-monthly payments of $49.97 each. The 512GB variant is priced at $1,919 or 36 monthly payments of $53.31. You can also take advantage of deals available from wireless carriers or big-box retailers. And there is another way to score a discount. Use your Google Play Points. If you accumulate enough of them, you can take as much as $200 or 11% off the price of a 256GB Pixel Fold model or 10.4% off the 512GB variant.

You earn Google Play Points by buying apps or games on the Play Store, or by buying a membership to Google One for additional cloud storage. You can also earn Play Points by purchasing in-app or in-game purchases and subscriptions, and by buying books with Google Pay. As Google says, "You start to earn 1 point for every $1 USD you spend with Google Play. When you collect enough points within a calendar year, you’ll level up, which earns you more points and benefits. The higher your level, the more points you earn."

Right now, you can redeem Play Points in the Google Store, for Instacart and DoorDash deliveries, and more. With 1,000 points, you can get $10 off of a Google Store purchase. 15,000 points will give you $150 off the price of the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. With 20,000 Play Points, you can trade them in for a $200 discount on the Pixel Fold. You must use your points to obtain these discounts by December 31, 2023. You only have until March 31, 2024, to redeem your points with the Google Store.

Some of the options you have to redeem your Google Play Points for this year - Redeem your Google Play Points to save money on the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro
The discount cannot be stackable with other offers and is non-refundable. You only use your Play Points to get this offer one time. If you've used this promotion before, you might have noticed that your Play Points don't go as far this year; last year you could get $10 off a Play Store purchase for half the 1,000 points you need now. 2,500 points could be redeemed last year for $50 off, 5,000 points got you a $100 discount and 10,000 points were worth a $200 price cut.

As we already noted, you'll need 20,000 points to earn a $200 discount this year on the Pixel Fold. There are also special perks being offered. Platinum members can choose between 6 months of a Walmart+ membership, 6 months of DashPass by DoorDash, or 6 months of Discord Nitro. To catch these perks, you need to move quickly, says Google. "Act fast when you see this offer on the "Perks" tab of Play Points Home because supplies are limited," the Search giant warns.

