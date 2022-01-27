Android games are finally starting to arrive on Windows

Android games are finally starting to arrive on Windows0
Back in August, Microsoft said that a preview test version of the technology should start rolling out in the "coming months," but the official support for Android apps was nowhere to be found. Now it seems that Windows 11 users will be able to play some Android games at last.
Now, our colleagues at GSMArena have spotted a "Download on Windows'' button on the desktop version of Google Play for Lineage2M. Clicking on it downloads an executable file for Windows. As both GSMArena and PhoneArena are located in Europe, it seems that Microsoft and Google are expanding the availability of the beta program to other regions/countries.
To play Android games on Windows, your PC must meet these minimum requirements:
- Windows 10 (v2004)
- Solid state drive (SSD)
- Gaming-class GPU
- 8 logical cores of CPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 20 GB of available storage space
- Windows admin account
- Hardware virtualisation must be turned on
