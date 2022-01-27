Notification Center

www.phonearena.com
Windows Android Games

Android games are finally starting to arrive on Windows

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Android games are finally starting to arrive on Windows 11
Last year, Microsoft officially announced that Android apps would be natively supported in Windows 11 but this support has been subsequently delayed several times since.

Back in August, Microsoft said that a preview test version of the technology should start rolling out in the "coming months," but the official support for Android apps was nowhere to be found. Now it seems that Windows 11 users will be able to play some Android games at last.

Google officially launched beta testing for Android games on Windows a couple of days ago but the service was limited to 12 games in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea (including games such as Asphalt 9, Gardenscapes and Homescapes).
 

Now, our colleagues at GSMArena have spotted a "Download on Windows'' button on the desktop version of Google Play for Lineage2M. Clicking on it downloads an executable file for Windows. As both GSMArena and PhoneArena are located in Europe, it seems that Microsoft and Google are expanding the availability of the beta program to other regions/countries.

You can follow this link to see if the option is available in your country. By the way, here are the system requirements for beta testers who want to play Android games on Windows.

To play Android games on Windows, your PC must meet these minimum requirements:

  • Windows 10 (v2004)
  • Solid state drive (SSD)
  • Gaming-class GPU
  • 8 logical cores of CPU
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 20 GB of available storage space
  • Windows admin account
  • Hardware virtualisation must be turned on

