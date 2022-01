Android games are finally starting to arrive on Windows

Now, our colleagues at



Also Read: Microsoft and Amazon join forces to bring Android apps to your PC with Windows 11 Now, our colleagues at GSMArena have spotted a "Download on Windows'' button on the desktop version of Google Play for Lineage2M. Clicking on it downloads an executable file for Windows. As both GSMArena and PhoneArena are located in Europe, it seems that Microsoft and Google are expanding the availability of the beta program to other regions/countries.You can follow this link to see if the option is available in your country. By the way, here are the system requirements for beta testers who want to play Android games on Windows.

Last year, Microsoft officially announced that Android apps would be natively supported in Windows 11 but this support has been subsequently delayed several times since.Back in August, Microsoft said that a preview test version of the technology should start rolling out in the "coming months," but the official support for Android apps was nowhere to be found . Now it seems that Windows 11 users will be able to play some Android games at last.Google officially launched beta testing for Android games on Windows a couple of days ago but the service was limited to 12 games in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea (including games such as Asphalt 9, Gardenscapes and Homescapes).