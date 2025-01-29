Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Google Play chief discusses 2024 milestones and future focus on security and store discovery

1comment
Header image featuring Sam Bright from Google Play
In a one on one interview with PhoneArena, Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager of Google Play and Developer Ecosystem, shed light on the latest developments and future plans for the platform. Bright discussed a range of topics, including new features aimed at enhancing app discovery, supporting developers, and ensuring a safe and trustworthy app ecosystem as detailed in a blog post today.

Google Play's curated spaces and discovery

Bright emphasized Google Play's commitment to providing a curated and personalized app discovery experience. Building on the success of the comics hub launched in Japan, Google Play has expanded curated spaces to include sports, with a particular focus on the Brazilian national football championship. The platform has also introduced new "sports moment" cards that recommend streaming apps for regional and geographically relevant sports content. Additionally, Google Play has expanded its in-space pickers beyond games to other non-gaming apps, allowing users to narrow down their preferences and receive more relevant recommendations.  

Screenshot of Google Play Comics Hub
Sample of "Chainsaw Man" manga in Google Play. | Image credit — Google

The Comics Hub seemed of particular interest to yours truly when I was able to preview it in the summer during the Google Play Summer Event that took place in New York. As someone who enjoys perusing the occasional comic book, I naturally asked if this was something that will be expanding to more regions, specifically the U.S. To that, Bright only had to say that this is something that is under consideration as the company evaluates interest. So far, he says, they've been happy with the feedback.

To further enhance app discovery, Google Play has introduced a trending section on its search home page, showcasing the top three trending search queries. This feature allows users to stay abreast of the latest app trends and discover popular new apps. Bright also highlighted the expansion of the "Collections" widget, which enables users to pick up where they left off in various apps, such as shopping carts or TV shows. The widget, initially launched in the US, is now being scaled globally and expanded to include new categories based on user feedback. 

Screenshot of Google Play&amp;#039;s trending section in search
Google Play's trending section in search. | Image credit — PhoneArena

What's in it for gamers?

For gamers, Google Play has added game progress information to store detail pages, allowing users to view their achievements, rankings, and other content directly within the Play Store. This feature enhances the platform's value as a destination for not only downloading games, but also engaging with their content. Bright also discussed the expansion of the Play Points loyalty program, which now boasts 220 million monthly users. The program allows users to earn and redeem points for various rewards, including VIP experiences and benefits with third-party partners like Disney and YouTube.  



Back in the summer during the Play event, I was also privy to previewing Google Play's expansion into PC gaming, providing a path for mobile gamers to take their gameplay to the PC and be able to switch back and forth between devices without losing their progress. As a non-gamer that interacts with many gamers of all kinds, I was curious how much use this feature is getting since its launch — considering I rarely hear about it.

Bright's response to this was that as this is a relatively new thing for Google Play, it's been scaling and getting good adoption thus far. However, as there is a lot of demand for PC gaming that is either concurrent with mobile gaming — or in some cases, PC first — this is something Google is paying attention to, using feedback from the developers and users in those markets. The more concrete answer for now is to "stay tuned," as there is more that is being worked on in that front.


What's in Google Play's future?

Bright also provided insights into Google Play's efforts to support developers and enhance the Android app ecosystem. The company recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Android Studio, the integrated development environment (IDE) for Android developers. Google has been investing in AI-powered tools to simplify the development process, such as Gemini in Android Studio, which assists with code editing and completion tasks.  

Furthermore, Google announced plans to help developers move beyond mobile-only apps and create adaptive apps that can scale across different devices and screen sizes. As part of this initiative, Android 16 will phase out the ability for apps to restrict orientation and resizability, ensuring a more consistent and immersive user experience.  

Screenshot of Android 16&amp;#039;s adaptive apps feature
Google Play is banking on Developers taking advantage of Android 16's adaptive apps feature. | Image credit — Google


AI is also playing a crucial role in enhancing the user and developer experience on Google Play. Bright highlighted the use of AI in generating review summaries, FAQs, and custom store listings. These features aim to make it easier for users to discover and evaluate apps while enabling developers to effectively communicate the value of their apps.  

What about sideloading "safe" apps?

Google Play remains committed to ensuring a safe and trustworthy app ecosystem. Bright acknowledged the ongoing challenge of combating bad actors and emphasized the platform's multi-layered approach to security, which includes AI-powered threat detection, human review, and collaboration with industry partners. Google Play Protect, the platform's built-in security feature, continues to evolve with new enhancements to protect users from malicious apps and scams.  

Google Play's multi-layered approach to security and its accomplishments | Images credit — Google

When asked about it, Bright also addressed a recent report about a potential feature that would allow users to temporarily pause Play Protect in order to sideload apps from trusted sources. While he did not confirm or deny the report, he stated that Google is always exploring ways to evolve Play Protect and provide users with more control over their security.

Closing out this interview, Bright expressed his enthusiasm for the future of Google Play and the broader Android developer ecosystem. He highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, user safety, and developer support. I came away from our conversation more assured than ever that as Google Play continues to evolve, users and developers can expect new features, enhanced security measures, and a more seamless app experience. It now remains up to all involved, including the users themselves, to determine whether all these changes will ultimately make the Play Store the place to be to find all your entertainment and productivity needs.
Loading Comments...

