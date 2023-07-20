Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Android Apps
Google Play bug makes subscriptions disappear on Android, check if you’re affected
If you can’t find any of your Google Play subscriptions all of a sudden, don’t panic. It’s a bug!

This problematic behavior was spotted by the 9to5Google team, who found the billing functionality is currently broken on Android. Since this is a component of vital importance to Google and Android, it may already be fixed by the time you read this article. If, however, your list of subscriptions has disappeared, don’t panic, you’ve done nothing wrong.

Here’s how to check if your phone is (or isn’t) affected by the bug:


  • Open the Google Play Store
  • Go to the account menu (top-right, tap on the picture)
  • Select ‘Payments and subscriptions’
  • From the next submenu, tap ‘Subscriptions’

If the page that opens shows no active subscriptions, that means your phone is affected by the bug. You’ll see a screen that reads ‘Discover subscriptions’ and ‘Get started’, as if you’ve never ever subscribed to anything, even if you have done so. There’s another possibility: you could get to see your active subscriptions list, but tapping one of them opens the same page with the ‘Discover subscriptions’ offer.

That’s a nasty bug that has the potential to mess things up with money and payments. As long as the bug is present, users can’t cancel subscriptions using the Play Store app. The workaround is to visit via a web browser play.google.com/store/account/subscriptions. There you can find the whole set of information and options to cancel, update or set a backup payment method.

Editorial note: no phones reproduce this Google Play bug on our side.

