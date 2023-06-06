Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Save on the rarely discounted Google Pixel Watch now, get one at a discount while you still can

Deals Google Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save on the rarely discounted Google Pixel Watch now; get one while you still can
Oh, man, the Google Pixel Watch! We must say that this smartwatch had a really rough start. Yes, designwise, the Pixel Watch was and is a gem. However, its poor battery life and stutters here and there that it had at the beginning made it difficult to recommend. That said, Google improved its first-ever smartwatch with time. It eliminated all these issues, and now the Pixel Watch is among the best smartwatches you can buy in 2023.

Unfortunately, though, retailers rarely offer Google's Pixel Watch at a discount. That is why, you should get one right now while luck is on your side.

Amazon and Best Buy currently have a pretty nice deal on Google's Pixel Watch, offering the Bluetooth version of this bad boy for 14% below sticker and its LTE brother for 18% off its original price. So, basically, if you get the Bluetooth model right now, you will save $50, and if you go for the LTE version, your savings will be $70.

Google Pixel Watch LTE: Now $70 OFF at Amazon

Get the LTE version of the Pixel Watch from Amazon and save $70 in the process. The Pixel Watch is a premium device and as such comes with all the health tracking features you would expect a smartwatch from this caliber to have.
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch Bluetooth: Save $50!

If you don't need LTE, you can get the Bluetooth version of the Pixel Watch instead and save $50.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch LTE: Now $70 OFF at Best Buy

Best Buy is also currently offering the LTE version of the Pixel Watch at a sweet $70 discount.
$70 off (18%)
$329 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Watch Bluetooth: Save $50!

Get the Bluetooth version of the Pixel Watch from Best Buy and save $50 in the process.
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy


Now, we agree that $50 and $70 aren't exactly whopping savings. That said, you never know when Amazon and Best Buy will decide to discount the Pixel Watch again. So you should definitely take advantage of this offer, while you still can.

The Pixel Watch comes equipped with Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking and has every health-tracking feature you would expect a high-end smartwatch to have. Also, it can measure your heart rate every second. With the Pixel Watch, you can also make phone calls and receive texts and notifications directly on your wrist.

Overall, Google's first smartwatch has a beautiful, stylish design, and good performance, is loaded with health tracking features, and is totally worth getting, especially now when it's available at a discount. So go and get your Pixel Watch now.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Save on the rarely discounted Google Pixel Watch now, get one at a discount while you still can
Save on the rarely discounted Google Pixel Watch now, get one at a discount while you still can
Check out the winners in the 2023 Apple Design Awards
Check out the winners in the 2023 Apple Design Awards
Apple iOS 17 blunder could make your iPhone unusable
Apple iOS 17 blunder could make your iPhone unusable
Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival
Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival
Take matters into your own hands and delete these malicious new Android apps before Google
Take matters into your own hands and delete these malicious new Android apps before Google
Carl Pei may have a surprise for the design of the Nothing Phone (2)
Carl Pei may have a surprise for the design of the Nothing Phone (2)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless