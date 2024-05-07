Google Pixel Watch May 2024 update is now rolling out

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!
Google's rolling out the May 2024 security update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. If you've got a Pixel Watch rocking Wear OS 4, you should start seeing the update hitting your device. It'll keep rolling out over the next week, though, so don't worry if you haven't gotten it just yet – it depends on your carrier and device.

The May 2024 software update is packed with the newest security patches


Google usually drops the monthly security update for its Pixel phones and watches right at the start of each month. While Pixel phones are still waiting on the May 2024 update, Google's already rolling out the patch for its wearables. However, don't expect any big changes in the May 2024 build for the Pixel Watch – it's mainly about fixing up security issues.

If the update's ready for your Pixel Watch, you'll get a heads-up notification nudging you to download the OTA. Keep an eye out for build number TWD9.240505.001.A1. If you're eager to check for the May update yourself, follow these steps:
 
  1. Go to Settings
  2. Choose System
  3. Select System updates

Looks like the Pixel Watch will be in for some new features with the next Pixel Feature Drop, set to hit in June 2024. In the March 2024 Feature Drop, Google added some Pixel Watch 2 features to the original Pixel Watch, like pace and heart rate-based zone training, plus automatic workout detection.

In April 2024, the Pixel Watch got an update that brought in some unexpected changes like haptic feedback to check the time and improved auto brightness for a smoother experience.
 
Meanwhile, Google's gearing up for its next I/O conference, kicking off on May 14. Word on the street is that we'll get the scoop on the Pixel 8a and some exciting AR news. That means we might finally get the lowdown on Google's Android XR – the OS it has been cooking up for Samsung's upcoming XR headset.
