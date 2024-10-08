Google Pixel Watch "'fully charged" notifications rollout resume for some users
The Pixel Watch 3, Google's latest smartwatch, is finally receiving a "fully charged" notification, a feature that was initially promised last year but failed to reach all users. This seemingly simple addition has been a long time coming, and Pixel Watch owners are now expressing their relief on platforms like Reddit.
Interestingly, Google hasn't made any official announcements regarding this feature, neither during its initial rollout last year nor with the recent wider release. This lack of communication has left many users wondering why the feature took so long to arrive and why the rollout was so inconsistent.
One possible explanation is that the notification is managed through Google Play Services, which means it's not dependent on having a Pixel phone. This could account for the staggered rollout, as updates to Play Services often reach devices at different times.
For Pixel Watch users such as like myself, these seemingly small updates can make a significant difference in how we interact with our devices. The "fully charged" notification eliminates the guesswork and ensures that I can always rely on my Pixel Watch 3 to be ready for use. It also helps with eliminating the watch sitting on the charger for more than necessary. This can help in the long run with battery health and keeping your smartwatch working longer.
The notification itself is straightforward, simply stating "Pixel Watch fully charged" when the device reaches 100% battery. While this may seem like a minor update, it addresses a common frustration among smartwatch users who previously had no clear indication when their watch was ready to be taken off the charger.
Pixel Watch "fully charged" notification. | Image credit — r/Rocco632
It also appears that Google recently flipped a server-side switch to enable the "fully charged" notification for a larger user base. While the reason for the delay remains unclear, it's a welcome addition that improves the overall user experience.
I'm glad to see that Google is addressing this long overdue feature, even if it has taken longer than expected. Although I have not received this update myself, I'm eager to see how it improves my daily Pixel Watch experience once it rolls out more widely.
