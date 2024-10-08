Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Google Pixel Watch "'fully charged" notifications rollout resume for some users

An image of a person's hand hold up a Google Pixel Watch
The Pixel Watch 3, Google's latest smartwatch, is finally receiving a "fully charged" notification, a feature that was initially promised last year but failed to reach all users. This seemingly simple addition has been a long time coming, and Pixel Watch owners are now expressing their relief on platforms like Reddit.

The notification itself is straightforward, simply stating "Pixel Watch fully charged" when the device reaches 100% battery. While this may seem like a minor update, it addresses a common frustration among smartwatch users who previously had no clear indication when their watch was ready to be taken off the charger.

Interestingly, Google hasn't made any official announcements regarding this feature, neither during its initial rollout last year nor with the recent wider release. This lack of communication has left many users wondering why the feature took so long to arrive and why the rollout was so inconsistent.

A screenshot of the &amp;quot;Fully Charged&amp;quot; notifications on Android for the Pixel Watch
Pixel Watch "fully charged" notification. | Image credit — r/Rocco632


One possible explanation is that the notification is managed through Google Play Services, which means it's not dependent on having a Pixel phone. This could account for the staggered rollout, as updates to Play Services often reach devices at different times.

It also appears that Google recently flipped a server-side switch to enable the "fully charged" notification for a larger user base. While the reason for the delay remains unclear, it's a welcome addition that improves the overall user experience.

For Pixel Watch users such as like myself, these seemingly small updates can make a significant difference in how we interact with our devices. The "fully charged" notification eliminates the guesswork and ensures that I can always rely on my Pixel Watch 3 to be ready for use. It also helps with eliminating the watch sitting on the charger for more than necessary. This can help in the long run with battery health and keeping your smartwatch working longer.

I'm glad to see that Google is addressing this long overdue feature, even if it has taken longer than expected. Although I have not received this update myself, I'm eager to see how it improves my daily Pixel Watch experience once it rolls out more widely.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

