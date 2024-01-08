The first nice Google Pixel Watch 2 deal of 2024 is here to make your day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Commercially released in October 2023, the Wear OS-powered Pixel Watch 2 is clearly still too fresh and arguably attractive to drop into bargain price territory already... even if it does run Wear OS. But that doesn't mean you absolutely need to pay full price for Google's undeniably improved second-gen in-house smartwatch.
Instead, you can currently get the decidedly feature-packed and reasonably powerful intelligent timepiece at a decent 50 bucks less than usual in your choice of Wi-Fi-only or LTE-enabled variants and a number of different colorways.
The cheaper models, mind you, are normally available at $349.99 a pop, with standalone cellular connectivity adding $50 to that list price, which basically means the costlier version of the Pixel Watch 2 is now as affordable as a non-4G LTE-equipped unit typically is.
Are you looking at a completely unprecedented, totally unbeatable, or in any way life-altering deal here? Not at all. But it's still nice to see this $50 holiday discount return after the holiday season has officially concluded and way before we can even start talking about an eventual Pixel Watch 3 launch.
Very similar in design to its objectively beautiful but deeply flawed on the inside forerunner from 2022, the Pixel Watch 2 has certainly managed to fix some of those first-gen flaws and shortcomings, packing among others a significantly newer and faster processor that's noticeably improved the overall user experience.
Combined with a hard-to-beat health monitoring toolkit that covers everything from skin temperature to blood oxygen, all-day stress, sleep, and of course, heart rate supervision with a particular focus on atrial fibrillation detection, this is without a doubt one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy right now... even if the battery life is far from perfect (to put it mildly).
