You don't want to miss this supremely generous Lenovo Tab P11 2023 deal

Though not essential, a stylus and a pen are the keys to getting the most out of a tablet, but most slates ship with neither. The accessories are not cheap either, so many users go without them. If you want the complete tablet experience, Lenovo's 2nd Gen Tab P11 is on sale and the best part is that you'll also get a keyboard and digital pen with it.





The 2nd Gen Tab P11 is a solid choice for anyone who doesn't want to spend a fortune on a slate capable of performing general tablet tasks.





The 4GB/64GB model costs $369.99 with a stylus and keyboard included, which is pretty affordable, considering an iPad 9 with the Apple Pencil and a keyboard would cost you $587 and you'd have to cough up $392 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a keyboard case.





Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen 2023 11.5 inches screen | MediaTek Helio G99 chip | Dedicated microSD slot | Headphone jack | Stylus | Keyboard | 7,700mAh, battery $74 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Currently, the tablet, pen, and keyboard bundle is even more affordable. Amazon has marked it down by $74, making it the obvious choice for sharp-eyed shoppers.





And the best part is that the Lenovo Tab P11 is about as good as any top mid-range slate , despite its low price. It comes with a big 11.5 inches screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.





It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 and the performance is fairly smooth, so you are unlikely to experience stutters unless you try to play very demanding games. That's to be expected at this price point.





It has got a 7,700mAh battery and should last about 10 hours. You also get a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cameras do a fine job in good lighting and the speaker system is also decent.





There's even a productivity mode for multitasking and though it's not as polished as Samsung's DeX mode, it's still pretty good and very useful. There's hardly any bloatware on the slate. It runs Android 12L and will be supported until Android 14.