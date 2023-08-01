The nice Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger can now be yours for way less than usual on Amazon





With the solid Snapdragon 778G mid-ranger chipset under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers pretty decent performance. This is not a high-end tablet by any means, but it will be able to deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing, watching videos, and light gaming without any issues.



Additionally, the tablet features a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a humongous 10,090mAh battery, which should last a whole day without the need to top up. The big battery and display make the Galaxy Tab S7 FE perfect for entertainment and binge-watching your favorite TV series. The tablet also sports a dedicated slot for a memory card, so storage space won't be an issue even if you go for the 64GB model.



You want your new tablet to have a large screen, good performance, long battery life, a free stylus, and all of that for a price that won't break the bank? Well, then, we have great news for you.At the moment, Amazon is offering the Mystic Black-colored 64GB WiFi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for 19% off its usual price. And in case you think that 64GB won't be enough, you can go for the Mystic Black-colored 256GB WiFi model instead, which is also currently down by 19%. When we convert the percentages into cash, it appears you will save $100 if you get the 64GB version and $126 if you purchase the 256GB option.