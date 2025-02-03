Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet is once again a treat at $121 off on Amazon

Pixel Tablet in Porcelain is placed on a wooden table in its Charging Speaker Dock, showcasing its rear design.
Looking to make the ideal Valentine's Day gift for a Google fan? The Pixel Tablet is one great option. This buddy with 256GB storage and a Charging Speaker Dock is once again discounted at Amazon, too. The device is currently $121 off its ~$600 MSRP, but only in Porcelain.

Save $121 on the Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon

$121 off (20%)
If you're looking for the ideal Valentine's Day gift, the Pixel Tablet is an amazing option. The model with 256GB of built-in storage in Porcelain is currently $121 off at Amazon. This discount is absent at Best Buy and Walmart, too.
Buy at Amazon

Even though you can't really pick colors, Amazon's promo is still exciting. Why is that? Simple — you won't find the same 20% markdown at Best Buy or Walmart. In fact, the model sells at its regular asking price at both merchants, so you'll make the better choice by picking the e-commerce giant's promo. Still, we should note that it's been cheaper in the past. During Black Friday 2024, for instance, you could get the Google device for $140 less.

Let's get something clear right off the bat: the Pixel Tablet may be awesome for AI features, but it's not a powerhouse. As you can see from the performance benchmarks on our Pixel Tablet review, it can't give iPads a run for their money. That said, it's an ideal casual device for many, featuring an 11-inch display with 2560x1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rates.

As you might have already guessed, this bad boy comes with an in-house Tensor G2 chip under the hood. That allows it to excel at tasks like text transcription, text-to-audio, and many more. Of course, extras like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser are also here.

Since this is the model with an included Charging Speaker Dock, you can enjoy lots of on-screen time and enhanced audio. As for software, this buddy runs on Android 13 out the gate and is supposed to receive OS upgrades until at least June 2026 and security patches until 2028 at the least.

Ultimately, while it's no match against Snapdragon Gen 2-powered tablets (let alone iOS slates), the Google Pixel Tablet can make your special someone plenty happy. And if you'd like to gift it without spending too much, now's the time to get one for $121 off at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

