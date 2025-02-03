The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet is once again a treat at $121 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking to make the ideal Valentine's Day gift for a Google fan? The Pixel Tablet is one great option. This buddy with 256GB storage and a Charging Speaker Dock is once again discounted at Amazon, too. The device is currently $121 off its ~$600 MSRP, but only in Porcelain.
Even though you can't really pick colors, Amazon's promo is still exciting. Why is that? Simple — you won't find the same 20% markdown at Best Buy or Walmart. In fact, the model sells at its regular asking price at both merchants, so you'll make the better choice by picking the e-commerce giant's promo. Still, we should note that it's been cheaper in the past. During Black Friday 2024, for instance, you could get the Google device for $140 less.
As you might have already guessed, this bad boy comes with an in-house Tensor G2 chip under the hood. That allows it to excel at tasks like text transcription, text-to-audio, and many more. Of course, extras like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser are also here.
Ultimately, while it's no match against Snapdragon Gen 2-powered tablets (let alone iOS slates), the Google Pixel Tablet can make your special someone plenty happy. And if you'd like to gift it without spending too much, now's the time to get one for $121 off at Amazon.
Let's get something clear right off the bat: the Pixel Tablet may be awesome for AI features, but it's not a powerhouse. As you can see from the performance benchmarks on our Pixel Tablet review, it can't give iPads a run for their money. That said, it's an ideal casual device for many, featuring an 11-inch display with 2560x1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rates.
Since this is the model with an included Charging Speaker Dock, you can enjoy lots of on-screen time and enhanced audio. As for software, this buddy runs on Android 13 out the gate and is supposed to receive OS upgrades until at least June 2026 and security patches until 2028 at the least.
