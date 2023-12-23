Treat yourself to Google's Pixel Tablet and save 20% this holiday season on Amazon
Still haven’t chosen what to get yourself this holiday, even though Christmas is practically here? If you’re looking for a new source of portable entertainment bearing the Google logo, you have one option – the Pixel Tablet. Lucky for you, this slate can be yours at a pretty decent price. Right now, the slate sells alongside its Charging Speaker Dock for a 20% cheaper price on Amazon.
The Google Pixel Tablet might not be exactly on par with some of the best Android tablets out there, but it isn’t trying to compete with the best in class. On the contrary, it’s more of a mid-range slate that still delivers pretty adequate performance with its Tensor G2 chipset.
If you’re a fan of binge-watching (who isn’t?) your favorite TV series, you’d be pleased to know that the tablet comes with Google TV. The app lets you quickly find and immerse yourself in your favorite movies and TV shows.
You can expect this tablet to last a bit over 9 hours of YouTube video streaming when you take it off the charging dock, according to our own battery tests. In comparison, Google promises as much as 12 hours of video streaming between charges.
Although it’s probably not the best option if you plan on using it for heavy multitasking, the Google Pixel Tablet should be good enough for casual web browsing, video streaming, and light work-related tasks. With its charging dock, this bad boy also offers some cool functionalities you won’t find in most tablets. Plus, now that it’s available at $100 off (although not for the first time,) it might be even more attractive to some users.
We should note, however, that this isn’t the first time we’ve come across the $100 price cut. In fact, the current discount has been live for about a couple of weeks, meaning there might not be much time left to take advantage. And, should you find 128GB of storage insufficient, know that prices for the 256GB configuration have plunged some 17%.
