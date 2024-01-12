Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Google Pixel phones might get a built-in eSIM conversion tool

Android Google
Google Pixel phones might get a built-in eSIM conversion tool
The era of physical SIM cards is waning, making way for digital eSIMs, a transition notably led by the iPhone 14 series, which bid farewell to the SIM card slot for US models. In support of this shift towards eSIM technology, Google might be gearing up to introduce a built-in eSIM conversion tool for Pixel phones.

9to5Google reports that traces about Google's preparations for a dedicated eSIM conversion tool for its Pixel phones were found within the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 update. The SIM Manager app update includes multiple references to the success or failure of converting to an eSIM.

It appears that Google's primary goal is to simplify the conversion from a physical SIM card to an eSIM during the setup of a new phone. The only other mentions of conversion in this app relate to the recently launched ability to transfer an eSIM from one Pixel phone to another.



In devices with the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 update installed, a new "Convert to eSIM" option surfaces in the Settings app under Network & internet > SIMs > (your carrier). As of now, tapping this option does not trigger any immediate actions.

Currently, most Android phones still retain their SIM card slots. However, over time, carriers and phone manufacturers are expected to promote the use of eSIMs over physical cards actively. In the grand scheme, transitioning predominantly to eSIMs is poised to reduce future e-waste and simplify the process of changing carriers from the comfort of one's home.

eSIMs seamlessly integrate with diverse devices like smartwatches, tablets, and IoT devices, fostering a connected ecosystem. This interconnectedness streamlines the management of multiple devices, allowing users to switch seamlessly without the constraints of traditional SIM card swaps.

This versatility not only boosts convenience but also paves the way for a harmonious and connected tech landscape, where devices work in unison to meet users' varied needs.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless