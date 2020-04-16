Grab a brand-new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at up to $350 off with Best Buy!

This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!







Best Buy is still the easiest place to shop deals

Best Buy prides itself on two things — chasing down the best prices and providing good customer support before and after the actual purchase. It's also popular for its huge hands-on spots in all of its shops. While the current health situation demands physical stores be closed for customers, Best Buy is still ready and able to serve you the best deals as fast as possible. With all of its locations acting as mini-warehouses, Best Buy is extra fast at shipping out online orders — the preferred way of shopping in times of "social distancing" — and standard shipping is free on orders above $35.









As far as that outstanding customer support goes — you can still get a virtual consultation with an advisor before making a purchasing decision. These can be set up with a simple phone call. The Geek Squad is still there to support you, too, through phone or online chat. Visit

If you have a Best Buy in your area and would still prefer to just go up and get your device yourself, you can make use of the new Curbside Pickup service. You can set that option up by shopping at BestBuy.com, through the app, or just by calling your local store. You will receive a text, email, or app notification with instructions on how to proceed. Here's the Best Buy page with all the info on Curbside Pickup you need.