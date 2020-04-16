T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Grab a brand-new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at up to $350 off with Best Buy!

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Apr 16, 2020, 1:07 PM
This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Google’s own smartphones are often regarded as the “iPhones of Android”. And that’s what Google wants them to be — powerful, simple to use, premium in feel, and updated for a long, long time. And the Pixel 4 sure peaked in all of these regards.

Well-known for having awesome cameras and snappy performance, the Pixels have drawn their own crowd of fans. Yes, they’ve endured some criticism, but our time with the latest phones has been nothing but positive.

The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL are attractive, quirky, and packed with tech, including fast and accurate face unlocking. They are impressive enough on their own, but Best Buy’s latest deal offer on them might just floor you… How does $300 off on any of the Pixel 4 phones sound? How about an extra $50 off with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint?

Interested? Here are the links:

Phone
Storage
Price
With qualified activation
Deal Link
Google Pixel 464 GB$499.99 ($300 off!)$449.99Shop at Best Buy
Google Pixel 4128 GB$599.99 ($300 off!)$549.99Shop at Best Buy
Google Pixel 4 XL64 GB$599.99 ($300 off!)$549.99Shop at Best Buy
Google Pixel 4 XL128 GB$699.99 ($300 off!)$649.99Shop at Best Buy

Best Buy is still the easiest place to shop deals


Best Buy prides itself on two things — chasing down the best prices and providing good customer support before and after the actual purchase. It's also popular for its huge hands-on spots in all of its shops. While the current health situation demands physical stores be closed for customers, Best Buy is still ready and able to serve you the best deals as fast as possible. With all of its locations acting as mini-warehouses, Best Buy is extra fast at shipping out online orders — the preferred way of shopping in times of "social distancing" — and standard shipping is free on orders above $35.

If you have a Best Buy in your area and would still prefer to just go up and get your device yourself, you can make use of the new Curbside Pickup service. You can set that option up by shopping at BestBuy.com, through the app, or just by calling your local store. You will receive a text, email, or app notification with instructions on how to proceed. Here's the Best Buy page with all the info on Curbside Pickup you need.

As far as that outstanding customer support goes — you can still get a virtual consultation with an advisor before making a purchasing decision. These can be set up with a simple phone call. The Geek Squad is still there to support you, too, through phone or online chat. Visit this link for more information on virtual consultation.

