Upgrade your sound with Google Pixel Buds Pro, now 40% off for Prime Day

Last fall, the Pixel Buds Pro received a substantial update, introducing features such as Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and Bluetooth Super Wideband. Moreover, two new colors, Bay and Porcelain, were added to the lineup.Google's Pro earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, which adjusts to your ear to effectively block external noise, providing a serene backdrop for your music. However, this is not all as they also offer Transparency mode, allowing you to hear ambient sounds in real-time for increased awareness of your surroundings, such as when crossing the street.The Pixel Buds Pro also shines when it comes to handling phone calls and Zoom meetings. Plus, it features integrated Google Assistant and delivers excellent battery performance. Google ensures you'll enjoy up to 11 hours of listening time, with a total of 31 hours when using the charging case. These earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with both Android and iOS.With that being said, while Google's buds don't quite reach the impressive audio clarity of Sony WF-1000XM5 or the premium levels of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with their top-notch ANC (both of which come at a steep price), they still offer great value for their price. And when you score a pair at a bargain during Amazon Prime Day, it's an even sweeter deal.