Upgrade your sound with Google Pixel Buds Pro, now 40% off for Prime Day

Listening to your favorite songs with top-notch sound quality is pretty awesome, right? If you agree, now's the perfect time to upgrade as Amazon Prime Day is here! The amazing Prime Day headphone deals are live, and you can elevate your audio experience for much less. For example, just check out Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro, currently at a fantastic discount.

Announced in May 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro, still doesn't have a next-generation, making this Prime Day deal even sweeter. With a 40% discount, its price drops to just under $120. It is not every day you can get Google's Pro earbuds for nearly half off!

Google Pixel Buds Pro is almost half price during Prime Day!

If you're in the market for new earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro are a fantastic deal with a 40% discount. Thanks to this year's Prime Day, you can elevate your audio experience for under $120!
$80 off (40%)
$119 95
$199 99
Buy at Amazon


Last fall, the Pixel Buds Pro received a substantial update, introducing features such as Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and Bluetooth Super Wideband. Moreover, two new colors, Bay and Porcelain, were added to the lineup.

Google's Pro earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, which adjusts to your ear to effectively block external noise, providing a serene backdrop for your music. However, this is not all as they also offer Transparency mode, allowing you to hear ambient sounds in real-time for increased awareness of your surroundings, such as when crossing the street.

The Pixel Buds Pro also shines when it comes to handling phone calls and Zoom meetings. Plus, it features integrated Google Assistant and delivers excellent battery performance. Google ensures you'll enjoy up to 11 hours of listening time, with a total of 31 hours when using the charging case. These earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with both Android and iOS.

With that being said, while Google's buds don't quite reach the impressive audio clarity of Sony WF-1000XM5 or the premium levels of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with their top-notch ANC (both of which come at a steep price), they still offer great value for their price. And when you score a pair at a bargain during Amazon Prime Day, it's an even sweeter deal.
