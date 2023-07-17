Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are currently 40% OFF on Amazon UK

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
As we reported, Amazon UK currently has a really nice deal on Google's Pixel 7, letting you save £100 on this awesome smartphone. But if you want to get yourself a new pair of earbuds to complement your brand-new Pixel 7 or just want to get yourself new earphones, you will be happy to learn that Amazon UK currently has on sale the amazing high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro as well. At the moment, you can get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for nearly £72 off their regular price. This is a pretty nice 40% discount.

According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro are the tech giant's "best set of earbuds yet." And we will tell you this: these bad boys are indeed pretty amazing.

The most important aspect of a pair of earbuds is their sound. And Google's high-end earbuds definitely sound great. Furthermore, the Pixel Buds Pro app now has a 5-band custom EQ, which lets you adjust the earbuds' sound to your liking.

The Pixel Buds Pro also come with ANC, which may not be the best on the market, but it should be good enough to silence noises from car engines and the air conditioning. The earbuds have a pretty nice transparency mode as well for the times you really need to know what is happening around you.

In addition to their great sound and ANC, the Pixel Buds Pro come with really impressive battery life. They offer up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 20 hours with the charging case with ANC turned on. However, if you don't use the ANC functionality, these bad boys offer up to 11 hours of playback without the case and up to 31 hours with the case.

To summarise, the Pixel Buds Pro check all the right boxes. They have great sound, good ANC, amazing transparency mode, and truly impressive battery life. On top of that, these bad boys can now be yours for way less than their usual price. So, don't waste time thinking, but get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro at a discount while the offer is still active.

