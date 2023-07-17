Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are currently 40% OFF on Amazon UK

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Now £72 OFF on Amazon UK Amazon UK is currently offering the Pixel Buds Pro, Google's high-end earbuds, at a sweet 40% discount. This means you will save approximately £72 if you get the earbuds through this deal. Since these are high-end earphones, they pack great sound, good ANC, and impressive battery life. £72 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro are the tech giant's "best set of earbuds yet." And we will tell you this: these bad boys are indeed pretty amazing.The most important aspect of a pair of earbuds is their sound. And Google's high-end earbuds definitely sound great. Furthermore, the Pixel Buds Pro app now has a 5-band custom EQ, which lets you adjust the earbuds' sound to your liking.The Pixel Buds Pro also come with ANC, which may not be the best on the market, but it should be good enough to silence noises from car engines and the air conditioning. The earbuds have a pretty nice transparency mode as well for the times you really need to know what is happening around you.In addition to their great sound and ANC, the Pixel Buds Pro come with really impressive battery life. They offer up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 20 hours with the charging case with ANC turned on. However, if you don't use the ANC functionality, these bad boys offer up to 11 hours of playback without the case and up to 31 hours with the case.To summarise, the Pixel Buds Pro check all the right boxes. They have great sound, good ANC, amazing transparency mode, and truly impressive battery life. On top of that, these bad boys can now be yours for way less than their usual price. So, don't waste time thinking, but get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro at a discount while the offer is still active.