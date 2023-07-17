The Google Pixel 7 can now be yours for £100 less than usual on Amazon UK

Google Pixel 7 256GB: Save £100! Get the 256GB version of the Pixel 7 for £100 off its usual price on Amazon UK. This is a high-end phone, which means it packs great performance, takes amazing photos, and has nice battery life. This is undeniably one of the best smartphones on the market. £100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon

With a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 may not be the most powerful phone on the market, but it still offers great performance. It should be more than capable of running heavy games and apps. Also, the Tensor platform comes with incredible machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, which compensate for the lack of firepower.However, it's summertime, which means you will want to take tons of pictures, which also means you will need a phone with an awesome camera that can shoot videos in at least 4K. And the Pixel 7 actually checks these boxes as well. Its 50 MP main camera augmented with Google's image processing power, takes amazing pictures and can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps.The Pixel 7 also has a nice battery life. It's equipped with a 4,355mAh power cell that should last you through the day without needing to charge it even once. But, if you need to charge your Pixel 7 during the day, you can fill up the phone's tank to 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.With its nice performance, great cameras, and good battery life, Google's Pixel 7 is among the best smartphones you can buy in 2023. And with Amazon UK's current discount, the Pixel 7 becomes even more tempting. So give in to the temptation and get a Pixel 7 at a nice discount while you can.