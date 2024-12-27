The gift of Pixel: lowest Pixel 9 Pro Fold price yet, massive deal on Pixel 8a, and others!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Google’s Pixel phones are beloved by Android enthusiasts around the world. They always come with the latest features that Google has developed for the ecosystem, they get timely updates and feature drops, they have a distinct design and style, and they have exceptional cameras.
So, whether you have been holding out on buying a gift for yourself, or you want to make a special someone happy — BestBuy’s deals on Google Pixel phones right now are hard to pass by!
What types of deals? Well, right now, you can get the super-thin Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $300 off, a Pixel 9 or 9 Pro for $150 off, or the excellent midrange Pixel 8a for $100 off. That latter one has what is probably the best camera on a low-cost phone, and it is now available for only $399!
Where’s the lowest price?
Is there a catch? Well, all of the models listed are unlocked. So no — no catch, no carrier contract or being locked down to specific bands. But, if you want to get a carrier model and sign a contract through Best Buy, you will knock another $100 off that price. Yes, this means you can have the Pixel 8a for $299, which is an excellent deal, or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for as low as $1,399, which is the lowest we’ve seen it go for yet!
Of course, if you would rather have a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL – these are all discounted by $150, and you can shave an extra $100 off if you need a new carrier contract.
What is the best Pixel 9 deal right now?
The Google Pixel 9 series phones are still fairly new — they launched in August. Thus far, all of the deals and promotions surrounding them have been around the minus $150-$250 area. We have not seen a full $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which you can now get with Best Buy, and we have not seen the Pixel 8a drop as low as it did now, with contract.
The same goes for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL here. If you choose to get them with a contract, you are getting pretty much the best discount possible. If you choose to go unlocked — you are still getting a very good offer and the freedom to connect to any plan you wish or have currently.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: