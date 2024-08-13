Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google Pixel 9, Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold: What’s in the box?

Google's time of the year is upon us, as the company just officially announced its new Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and folding Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Lots of phones to choose from, for fans of the stock Android experience, who value having the latest updates and features faster than anyone else!

As part of our extensive news coverage of the Pixel event, we're also going to share with you what's in the box with all of those new Google smartphones, so let's get started…

What's in the Google Pixel 9 box?


  • Google Pixel 9 smartphone
  • USB-C to USB-C cable (1 meter long)
  • A SIM tray ejector
  • Quick Switch adapter
  • Warranty and information leaflets

What's NOT in the Google Pixel 9 box?

  • Power adapter
  • Earbuds
  • Case

What's in the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL box?


  • Google Pixel 9 Pro / Pro XL smartphone
  • USB-C to USB-C cable (1 meter long)
  • A SIM tray ejector
  • Quick Switch adapter
  • Warranty and information leaflets

What's NOT in the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL box?

  • Power adapter
  • Earbuds
  • Case

What's in the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold box?



  • Google Pixel Pro Fold smartphone
  • USB-C to USB-C cable (1 meter long)
  • A SIM tray ejector
  • Quick Switch adapter
  • Warranty and information leaflets

What's NOT in the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold box?

  • Power adapter
  • Earbuds
  • Case

Unsurprisingly, like many current flagship phones, Google's newest don't come with any extra goodies in the box, such as earbuds or cases, or even the once-taken-for-granted charging brick. You'll need to supply the latter on your own, or – as is usually the case – simply reuse an old charger you likely have around the house.

Interested in learning more about these new devices by Google?

Feel free to check out our Pixel 9 preview and Pixel 9 Pro Fold preview.

