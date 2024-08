Google Pixel 9, Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold: What’s in the box?

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro

What's in the Google Pixel 9 box?

Google Pixel 9 smartphone

smartphone USB-C to USB-C cable (1 meter long)

A SIM tray ejector

Quick Switch adapter

Warranty and information leaflets

Google's time of the year is upon us, as the company just officially announced its new Google Pixel 9 , and foldingFold.Lots of phones to choose from, for fans of the stock Android experience, who value having the latest updates and features faster than anyone else!As part of our extensive news coverage of the Pixel event, we're also going to share with you what's in the box with all of those new Google smartphones, so let's get started…Unsurprisingly, like many current flagship phones, Google's newest don't come with any extra goodies in the box, such as earbuds or cases, or even the once-taken-for-granted charging brick. You'll need to supply the latter on your own, or – as is usually the case – simply reuse an old charger you likely have around the house.Interested in learning more about these new devices by Google?Feel free to check out our Pixel 9 preview and Pixel 9 Pro Fold preview