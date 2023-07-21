Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Save £159 on a Pixel 7 Pro or £194 on a Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro bundle through this sweet Amazon UK deal

Deals Google
If you are located in the UK and want to save on the greatest Pixel smartphone currently available, then today is your lucky day. Amazon UK currently has a really tempting deal on the 128GB version of Google's current flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, offering this awesome device at a sweet 19% discount. So, it appears you can now get a Pixel 7 Pro for £150 below its sticker price.

Furthermore, if you are in need of a new pair of earbuds to complement your new, shiny, high-end Pixel phone, you can get a Pixel 7 Pro bundled with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, Google's high-end earbuds, for £194 off the bundle's usual price.

Since the Pixel 7 Pro is a high-end smartphone, it offers amazing performance. It may not be on par with phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but its Tensor G2 still packs a lot of firepower and can deal with heavy tasks without issues. So you will be able to stream videos, browse your socials, run heavy apps and even play more demanding games on your Pixel 7 Pro.

A Pixel phone, won't be a Pixel phone if it doesn't take awesome pictures. And as the best Pixel smartphone out there, the Pixel 7 Pro, of course, checks that box as well. The phone sports a 50MP main camera and a 10.8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. And since the phone is also utilizing Google's software magic, your photos will look phenomenal.

In addition to its great performance and awesome cameras, the Pixel 7 Pro has a decent battery life. It comes with a huge 5000 mAh battery on deck, which will let your Pixel 7 Pro last you even through an intense day without the need to charge.

