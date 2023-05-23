Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Deals
Amazon UK is treating British bargain hunters to a pair of killer new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals
Is the hot new Pixel 7a the best budget 5G phone you can possibly buy right now? If you're a hardcore Google fan or just a general lover of the stock Android experience, that may appear to be the case, but only if you completely ignore the slightly older and slightly costlier "regular" Pixel 7.

This just so happens to be slightly better than the Pixel 7a mid-ranger too, and if you know where to look, you can find it at a massive discount. In the UK, for instance, Amazon's regional branch currently charges a whopping £121 less than the handset's usual price of £599 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and an "Obsidian" color option.

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color
£122 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow Color
£160 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow Color
£160 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

That makes the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 a measly 29 quid more expensive than the 6.1-inch Pixel 7a, absolutely crushing what the search giant's official British e-store offers in terms of savings for this particular Tensor G2 powerhouse at the time of this writing while edging out Amazon UK's huge discount from a few months back as well.

In short, what you're looking at here is a new all-time low price achieved by the Pixel 7 in the UK at pretty much the right time to keep the 7a at bay. In addition to a little extra screen real estate, this deeply discounted 6.3-incher comes with a higher-quality AMOLED display, more premium metal-and-glass construction, and faster wireless charging compared to its a-branded cousin.

Of course, Android power users are likely to prefer the gargantuan 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro, which is also marked down on Amazon UK by a rare £160 or so in a "Snow" hue with both 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space.

This is not a totally unprecedented or unbeatable discount, but it does easily surpass what Google itself is offering right now, which means you'd be absolutely foolish not to at least consider taking advantage of the new deals if you're interested in one of the best Android phones money can buy.

