Google Pixel 7 deal on Amazon lands a deep 25% discount on an already great price!

Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy Google phones like its newest Pixel 7 Pro flagship, or the excellent Pixel 7 midranger, as it offers the same freebies that Google does during a campaign, often in the form of a direct discount as in its latest 7 series deal which knocks 25% off the price of an unlocked Pixel 7.





Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro at $150 off on Amazon! You can now buy the Pixel 7 Pro with a notable discount from Amazon. This is the unlocked version of the phone that is sold in three colors. $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 8GB 128GB 6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10.8 MP front facing camera | 4,355mAh battery $150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





As you can see from the recent prices of their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hold their value well, too. The most you can get is usually a direct $200 discount for the Pro and $100 for the smaller sibling, and that's on one-time sales events like Black Friday





Thus, the latest Amazon deal for $150 off both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 is worthy of your attention, as it brings the base price of the phones down to just $449, a rather amazing tag for what the Pixel 7 offers.





Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best camera phones you can get around and a fan favorite for their stand-out design with the camera strip on the back, and excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series, not to mention the unsurpassed software update cadence.





8.8 Google Pixel 7 Pro The Good Great deal at $900

Speedy performance, clean software

Powerful zoom camera

Guaranteed day 1 software updates The Bad Portrait Mode is bad

Tensor G2 is not as powerful as rivals

Slow-ish charging



Granted, a free Pixel 7 deal on any carrier would be worth it, too, as would be the usual $800 off deals with a trade-in on Verizon and AT&T, but you have to sign up for a plan with the carriers. These two carriers recently take any clunker that fogs a mirror and give you the maximum trade-in amount, but then, again... plan subscription.





Not only that, but even if you don't pick a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google's online store, but get them from Amazon with its latest round of discounts instead, all models usually support the widest number of 5G frequencies to be used on any carrier, with only the eventual Verizon model adding mmWave support (and thus a slightly higher price if bought without a plan) to the mix.