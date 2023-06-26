Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon UK is currently selling the AI-powered Google Pixel 7 at a bargain price; get one before it's too late

Deals Google
Amazon UK is currently selling the AI-powered Google Pixel 7 at a bargain price; get one before it's
Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are among the best smartphones you can buy in 2023. However, since they are premium devices, they typically come with a high price tag, requiring a significant amount of cash to obtain one. That said, Amazon UK currently has a really sweet deal on the regular Pixel 7, making this incredible phone a great exception.

Currently, the 128GB Obsidian-colored Pixel 7 can be yours for 23% off its price. Such a discount means you will save £138 if you tap on the deal button below and grab a Pixel 7 from Amazon right now.

As a self-respecting, high-end, premium smartphone, the Pixel 7 checks all the right boxes. It has excellent performance thanks to its 8GB of RAM and AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset. Also, the phone packs a 50 MP camera that takes awesome photos and can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60 fps. And let's not forget Google's software magic, which will make your photos look even more amazing.

Of course, a premium smartphone must also feature a premium display. And the Pixel 7 has this covered as well. It has a 6.3-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display's maximum brightness is nearly 1,000 nits, which means you won't have any trouble seeing what is displayed on your screen, even during bright sunny days.

As for the battery life of the Pixel 7, the phone sports a 4,355mAh battery that should last you through the whole day with regular usage. However, in case you deplete your power cell before the end of the day, the phone will need around 30 minutes to give you a 50% charge — with a 30W charger.

Overall, the Pixel 7 is a fantastic smartphone, and if you are Team Pixel or want to become part of it, you should definitely take advantage of this amazing deal and snag a Pixel 7 at a discounted price while Amazon UK's offer is still active.

