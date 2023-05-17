Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Why settle for the Pixel 6a mid-ranger when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro high-enders are so crazy cheap?

Why settle for the Pixel 6a mid-ranger when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro high-enders are so crazy cheap?
If you're an Android purist on a tight budget looking to buy a new Google-made phone right now, it might seem like you're facing a pretty easy choice. If you can afford (and are willing to pay $500 for) the just-released Pixel 7a, you should definitely get that. If not, you'll probably be pleased with what last year's Pixel 6a mid-ranger can deliver at a lower price.

But what if you don't have to "settle" for one of the best mid-range phones out there to begin with? What if you can pay as little as 350 bucks for a (2021-released) high-ender in brand-new condition?

Google Pixel 6

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,614mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Stormy Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 6 Pro

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,003mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Stormy Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$450 off (50%)
$449 99
$899 99
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 6a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,410mAh Battery, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Multiple Color Options, New
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,385mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Multiple Color Options, New, $50 Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

Yes, we are talking about the Pixel 6 (hold the "a"), which is no longer sold directly by Google and has become increasingly hard to come by in recent months at major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well.

The first-gen Google Tensor-powered 6.4-incher is however still available at Woot... for a limited time at the aforementioned crazy low price of $349.99 in a "fully" unlocked 128GB storage variant with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Despite its advanced age, this is an objectively better phone than the younger Pixel 6a, sporting a larger and higher-quality AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as better cameras, more RAM, and a more premium build, not to mention wireless charging support.

But wait, there's more. More Google-made bargains to be had at Woot, that is, with the larger and overall higher-end Pixel 6 Pro fetching $449.99 for the next 10 days (or while supplies last) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year warranty of its own included.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, of course, have been marred by software issues pretty much ever since they made their joint commercial debut back in the fall of 2021, but for what it's worth, Google continues to do its best to fix every single bug as it crops up with regular security updates guaranteed to come until October 2026 at the very least.

If you still prefer to purchase the Pixel 6a or Pixel 7a for whatever reason, both mid-rangers happen to be sold by Woot parent Amazon at the time of this writing at a special price... comparable with those of the deeply discounted Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Your call!

