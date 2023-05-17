Why settle for the Pixel 6a mid-ranger when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro high-enders are so crazy cheap?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're an Android purist on a tight budget looking to buy a new Google-made phone right now, it might seem like you're facing a pretty easy choice. If you can afford (and are willing to pay $500 for) the just-released Pixel 7a, you should definitely get that. If not, you'll probably be pleased with what last year's Pixel 6a mid-ranger can deliver at a lower price.
But what if you don't have to "settle" for one of the best mid-range phones out there to begin with? What if you can pay as little as 350 bucks for a (2021-released) high-ender in brand-new condition?
Yes, we are talking about the Pixel 6 (hold the "a"), which is no longer sold directly by Google and has become increasingly hard to come by in recent months at major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well.
The first-gen Google Tensor-powered 6.4-incher is however still available at Woot... for a limited time at the aforementioned crazy low price of $349.99 in a "fully" unlocked 128GB storage variant with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
Despite its advanced age, this is an objectively better phone than the younger Pixel 6a, sporting a larger and higher-quality AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as better cameras, more RAM, and a more premium build, not to mention wireless charging support.
But wait, there's more. More Google-made bargains to be had at Woot, that is, with the larger and overall higher-end Pixel 6 Pro fetching $449.99 for the next 10 days (or while supplies last) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year warranty of its own included.
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, of course, have been marred by software issues pretty much ever since they made their joint commercial debut back in the fall of 2021, but for what it's worth, Google continues to do its best to fix every single bug as it crops up with regular security updates guaranteed to come until October 2026 at the very least.
If you still prefer to purchase the Pixel 6a or Pixel 7a for whatever reason, both mid-rangers happen to be sold by Woot parent Amazon at the time of this writing at a special price... comparable with those of the deeply discounted Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Your call!
