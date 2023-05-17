Why settle for the Pixel 6a mid-ranger when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro high-enders are so crazy cheap?





But what if you don't have to "settle" for one of the best mid-range phones out there to begin with? What if you can pay as little as 350 bucks for a (2021-released) high-ender in brand-new condition?

Google Pixel 6 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,614mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Stormy Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,003mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Stormy Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $450 off (50%) $449 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,410mAh Battery, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Multiple Color Options, New $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,385mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Multiple Color Options, New, $50 Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon





Yes, we are talking about the Pixel 6 (hold the "a"), which is no longer sold directly by Google and has become increasingly hard to come by in recent months at major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well.





The first-gen Google Tensor-powered 6.4-incher is however still available at Woot... for a limited time at the aforementioned crazy low price of $349.99 in a "fully" unlocked 128GB storage variant with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





Despite its advanced age, this is an objectively better phone than the younger Pixel 6a, sporting a larger and higher-quality AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as better cameras, more RAM, and a more premium build, not to mention wireless charging support.





But wait, there's more. More Google-made bargains to be had at Woot, that is, with the larger and overall higher-end Pixel 6 Pro fetching $449.99 for the next 10 days (or while supplies last) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year warranty of its own included.









If you still prefer to purchase the Pixel 6a or Pixel 7a for whatever reason, both mid-rangers happen to be sold by Woot parent Amazon at the time of this writing at a special price... comparable with those of the deeply discounted Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Your call!