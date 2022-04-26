Face Unlock setting appears on Pixel 6 Pro after Android 13 Beta 1





Pre-release marketing material and code snippets indicate that Google was indeed planning to include Face Unlock functionality on the Pixel 6 Pro. Even the Android 12 QPR3 Beta for the Pixel 6 1.1 mentioned Face Unlock several times.





The Pixel 6 Pro does not feature any dedicated hardware such as an IR camera or dot projector for face biometrics, so it sounds like the Mountain View giant will use the phone's 11MP front camera and the in-house Tensor chip to get the job done.





The standard model was never expected to offer face unlocking, but whether that was a decision Google made to create further differentiation between the two or it was because of the lower resolution 8MP camera with a smaller field of view is not known.





Brandon adds that it's not possible to actually use this feature right now and also revealed that someone with a Pixel 5 also got this setting.









While the Pixel 5 is unlikely to get this feature, the Pixel 6 Pro is still expected to gain this functionality. Per a recent report , Google is still working to bring the feature to the handset, and the current plan is to ship it with the next feature drop, which is expected in June,





The Pixel 6 Pro does have a fingerprint scanner, but it often proves to be unreliable, so it would be great if it is complemented by a face unlocking system. Face unlocking systems have their own downsides, especially the 2D kind that Google is working on because it's less secure than sophisticated systems like Apple's and can also be fooled with a picture of someone.



