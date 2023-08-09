Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Scoop up the Google Pixel 6 Pro with an incredible discount at Amazon UK
In our world, where new and exciting phones pop up on what seems like a daily basis, one might fail to notice the beauty and functionality of OG devices. Take the Google's OG flagship phone, for example. Even though it first hit the market close to two years ago, the Pixel 6 Pro still pretty hot, especially for those looking for a bargain. Amazon UK seems to have understood this pretty well, given that it has launched an epic sale on the device, offering it at a massive 45% less.

With £386 off its price tag, the Google flagship phone of old gets as hot as possible. After all, who wouldn’t want to score substantial savings on a device boasting an incredible display, a great camera, and a chipset with machine-learning capabilities? If the smartphone is too pricey for you, even with this crazy big discount, you can scoop up the non-pro version. It’s also available on Amazon UK at a much lower price.

What do you get for your money here? Quite a lot, actually. The Pixel 6 Pro ticks (almost) all the boxes for its price. Google equipped its device with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120×1440 resolution. Add a sharp refresh rate of 120Hz to it, and you get a smartphone that captivates with its responsive and snappy screen.

Google also outdid itself with the camera of this powerhouse. You have a triple camera configuration, which, we get it, has become a regular occurrence nowadays. What’s impressive about the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera is that you get by-default access to various zoom levels. You should be able to capture crisp and beautiful images at all zoom levels.

Both the OG model and its newer relative boast the same battery capacity of 5,000mAh. This one has an average battery life of 13 hours or slightly more if you’re a lighter user. In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro showcases longer battery life. You can find more differences in our Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

All things considered, people who are used to more recent flagships by Samsung or Apple possibly won’t be impressed with what Google’s phone offers. Nonetheless, it’s quite the device, and it's even on our best Google Pixel phones in 2023 list!

