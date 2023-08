Scoop up the Google Pixel 6 Pro with an incredible discount at Amazon UK

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an incredible phone that now comes with an even more incredible discount. Powered by the in-house Google Tensor chipset, it's perfect for a variety of purposes. What's even better about it is that it can now be yours at an incredible $386 off its price tag!

What do you get for your money here? Quite a lot, actually. Theticks (almost) all the boxes for its price. Google equipped its device with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120×1440 resolution. Add a sharp refresh rate of 120Hz to it, and you get a smartphone that captivates with its responsive and snappy screen.Google also outdid itself with the camera of this powerhouse. You have a triple camera configuration, which, we get it, has become a regular occurrence nowadays. What’s impressive about thePro’s camera is that you get by-default access to various zoom levels. You should be able to capture crisp and beautiful images at all zoom levels.Both the OG model and its newer relative boast the same battery capacity of 5,000mAh. This one has an average battery life of 13 hours or slightly more if you’re a lighter user. In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro showcases longer battery life. You can find more differences in our Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro review.All things considered, people who are used to more recent flagships by Samsung or Apple possibly won’t be impressed with what Google’s phone offers. Nonetheless, it’s quite the device, and it's even on our best Google Pixel phones in 2023 list!