Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Save $399 on a brand-new Pixel 6 Pro, Google's ex-flagship; get one from Amazon now

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $399 on a brand-new Pixel 6 Pro, Google's ex-flagship; get one from Amazon now
The Pixel 7 Pro is among the best smartphones you can buy right now. However, since it is the current flagship of the Pixel family, you will need to pay a hefty price in order to get one. Of course, the phone totally deserves the investment, but not a lot of people are ready to spend almost $900 on a brand-new smartphone. And if you are among those people but still want a new Pixel, we have great news for you.

Amazon is currently offering the 128GB version of the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship phone, at a huge 44% discount, which means you will save a whopping $399 on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro through this deal.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB): Now 44% OFF on Amazon

Grab a Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB from Amazon and save $399. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM, Tensor chipset, 50MP main camera and is a real steal at this price.
$399 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 6 Pro is a high-end smartphone through and through. It packs 12GB of RAM and comes with Google's first-gen AI-powered Tensor chipset, which is known for its good performance. On top of that, the phone has a beatiful 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and takes incredible photos. It comes with a 50MP main camera and an 11.1MP selfie shooter. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution.

To keep the light on, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a big 5003mAh battery on board, which offers pretty nice battery life. For example, you will be able to browse the Internet for a little longer than 12 hours straight or watch videos nine hours non-stop before the need to top up the battery. As for the charging speed, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 23W wired and 23W wireless charging.

Popular stories

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless