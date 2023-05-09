Best Buy is now selling Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a at absurdly low prices for AT&T subscribers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know Best Buy's killer Galaxy S21 FE deal allowing T-Mobile subscribers to get one of the best budget 5G phones out there right now in exchange for a measly $250 and up with no obligatory trade-in?
If you like Google more than Samsung and prefer AT&T over America's leading "Un-carrier" and second-largest wireless service provider by customer numbers, there are two similar promotions you might want to take into consideration as soon as possible.
That's because the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 are extremely likely to go out of stock before long at new record low prices of $69.99 and $89.99 respectively. These absolutely outstanding Best Buy offers obviously have their fair share of strings attached, requiring a new line of AT&T service or a new account altogether with the nation's number three mobile network operator.
Fortunately, upgrading AT&T subscribers can score a huge discount of their own, being able to lower the $469.99 and $739.99 regular prices of the 128GB Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 to just $119.99 and $139.99 respectively.
To be perfectly clear, these new all-time high markdowns are not available for non-AT&T customers (unless you're looking for a network switch), and these dirt-cheap Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a units will not come unlocked for you to freely use on any US operator.
On the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to trade in an existing device, port in your phone number from one carrier to another, or jump through any other hoops to end up with a sub-$100 Pixel before Mother's Day.
Although slightly older, the Pixel 6 is naturally better than its "a"-branded cousin, with a larger and smoother 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a more premium design, better cameras, more memory, and wireless charging capabilities. But some of you might prefer the smaller size of the Pixel 6a, which is just as powerful, long-lasting between (wired) charges, and unbeatable from a software support standpoint as the non-a model.
We're not going to lie to you, bugs might be a problem on both these devices, but we can probably agree that's a problem you'll learn to live with after paying those ridiculously low prices mentioned above.
