Best Buy is now selling Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a at absurdly low prices for AT&T subscribers





If you like Google more than Samsung and prefer AT&T over America's leading "Un-carrier" and second-largest wireless service provider by customer numbers, there are two similar promotions you might want to take into consideration as soon as possible.

Google Pixel 6a AT&T, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Charcoal and Sage Green Color Options, New Line or New Account Required ($350 Discount Available with Upgrade) $400 off (85%) $69 99 $469 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6 AT&T, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,614mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 21W Wireless Charging Support, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera Setup, Stormy Black Color, New Line or New Account Required ($600 Discount Available with Upgrade) $650 off (88%) $89 99 $739 99 Buy at BestBuy





extremely likely to go out of stock before long at new record low prices of $69.99 and $89.99 respectively. These absolutely outstanding Best Buy offers obviously have their fair share of strings attached, requiring a new line of That's because the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 arelikely to go out of stock before long at new record low prices of $69.99 and $89.99 respectively. These absolutely outstanding Best Buy offers obviously have their fair share of strings attached, requiring a new line of AT&T service or a new account altogether with the nation's number three mobile network operator.





Fortunately, upgrading AT&T subscribers can score a huge discount of their own, being able to lower the $469.99 and $739.99 regular prices of the 128GB Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 to just $119.99 and $139.99 respectively.





not available for non-AT&T customers (unless you're looking for a network switch), and these dirt-cheap not come unlocked for you to freely use on any US operator. To be perfectly clear, these new all-time high markdowns areavailable for non-AT&T customers (unless you're looking for a network switch), and these dirt-cheap Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a units willcome unlocked for you to freely use on any US operator.





On the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to trade in an existing device, port in your phone number from one carrier to another, or jump through any other hoops to end up with a sub-$100 Pixel before Mother's Day.





Although slightly older, the Pixel 6 is naturally better than its "a"-branded cousin, with a larger and smoother 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a more premium design, better cameras, more memory, and wireless charging capabilities. But some of you might prefer the smaller size of the Pixel 6a , which is just as powerful, long-lasting between (wired) charges, and unbeatable from a software support standpoint as the non-a model.



