Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users1
Meanwhile, it turns out that this grand December update is failing to fix the network issues for some users, and for what it’s worth - it’s even making them worse. According to Android Police, users are flooding the internet with discontent after installing the aforementioned December patch.
@madebygoogle Sadly the performance of my mobile network on my Pixel 6 has decreased significantly since the December patch...I spend most of the day having to rely on wifi— DystopianRick (@dystopian_rick) December 15, 2021
There’s no official statement from Google at this point in time but if you haven’t installed the December update just yet, you may want to hold your horses for a little longer.