Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users
A few days ago, Google issued a huge December update for Pixel phones, in an attempt to fix the issues that have been plaguing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship phones in the past weeks. You can see all the changelog with all the bug fixes and new features in our dedicated article.

Meanwhile, it turns out that this grand December update is failing to fix the network issues for some users, and for what it’s worth - it’s even making them worse. According to Android Police, users are flooding the internet with discontent after installing the aforementioned December patch.

There’s a thread on Reddit, specifically dedicated to the update, and the main issue seems to be “network and data dropping out frequently.” We tested the update on a Pixel 4a device and can confirm that both the WiFi and cellular connection are unstable after the update.
  
Twitter paints the same picture, as many users are complaining about cell data connection dropping frequently on their Pixel devices. There’s even some information showing slower 5G speed on the Pixel 6 devices after the update.

There’s no official statement from Google at this point in time but if you haven’t installed the December update just yet, you may want to hold your horses for a little longer.

You may also find interesting:
Simple fix eliminates Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 5G random ghost dialing issue
Google admits the Pixel 6 Pro screen flickering issue with good and bad news
Google's newest headline-grabbing Pixel 6 series issue concerns software updates (and Verizon)
Another day, another issue for the Pixel 6 series' in-display fingerprint scanners

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Swift Playgrounds 4 lets iPads submit apps to the App Store without a Mac
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Swift Playgrounds 4 lets iPads submit apps to the App Store without a Mac
These are (probably) the full specs of Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These are (probably) the full specs of Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
New renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro show them in all their glory
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro show them in all their glory
iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 are more proof that "the next big thing" isn't a phone
by Rado Minkov,  1
iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 are more proof that "the next big thing" isn't a phone
T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers
Samsung patents a wacky dual slider
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung patents a wacky dual slider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless