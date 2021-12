Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users

@madebygoogle Sadly the performance of my mobile network on my Pixel 6 has decreased significantly since the December patch...I spend most of the day having to rely on wifi — DystopianRick (@dystopian_rick) December 15, 2021



There’s no official statement from Google at this point in time but if you haven’t installed the December update just yet, you may want to hold your horses for a little longer. Twitter paints the same picture, as many users are complaining about cell data connection dropping frequently on their Pixel devices. There’s even some information showing slower 5G speed on the Pixel 6 devices after the update.





A few days ago, Google issued a huge December update for Pixel phones , in an attempt to fix the issues that have been plaguing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship phones in the past weeks. You can see all the changelog with all the bug fixes and new features in our dedicated article.Meanwhile, it turns out that this grand December update is failing to fix the network issues for some users, and for what it’s worth - it’s even making them worse. According to Android Police , users are flooding the internet with discontent after installing the aforementioned December patch.There’s a thread on Reddit , specifically dedicated to the update, and the main issue seems to be “network and data dropping out frequently.” We tested the update on a Pixel 4a device and can confirm that both the WiFi and cellular connection are unstable after the update.