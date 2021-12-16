Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users

@madebygoogle Sadly the performance of my mobile network on my Pixel 6 has decreased significantly since the December patch...I spend most of the day having to rely on wifi



There’s no official statement from Google at this point in time but if you haven’t installed the December update just yet, you may want to hold your horses for a little longer.

Twitter paints the same picture, as many users are complaining about cell data connection dropping frequently on their Pixel devices. There’s even some information showing slower 5G speed on the Pixel 6 devices after the update.