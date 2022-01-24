More Google Pixel 6a specs leak to reiterate its camera and processor superiority over the Pixel 5a

More Google Pixel 6a specs leak to reiterate its camera and processor superiority over the Pixel 5a0
No surprises here, but a newly-minted Google Pixel 6a specs tip by ShadowLeak does raise some eyebrows, especially in the chipset department, as, last we heard, the phone was supposed to sport a Snapdragon processor while Google's Tensor chipset was just a possibility for it.
We've heard plenty of good news about the improved camera kit on the Pixel 6a, despite the inclusion of the good ol' Sony IMX363 in the phone's photography roster. Since the rumors that the Pixel 6a could sport the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor of the Pixel 6/Pro are gone, we are only left with the ultrawide camera upgrade compared to the Pixel 5a specs, in the form of a larger sensor pixel size to get more light in.
The Pixel 5a specs include a 12MP wide/16MP ultrawide camera setup, while this kit above features a different 12MP ultrawide camera sensor with much larger individual pixels which would let it take more light in.
Google Pixel 6a specs
- 6.2-inch 1080p 60Hz display
- Google Tensor GS101 processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM/128GB Storage
- 4800mAh
- 30W charging speed
- 12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX363 sensor
- 12MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor
- 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions
When coupled with the new Tensor chipset by Google and its custom imaging processor, the Pixel 6a photography should be a step above the one from the Pixel 5a so we keep our hopes high for the next Google midranger that is about to be unveiled in May for a Q2 release.