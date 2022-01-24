More Google Pixel 6a specs leak to reiterate its camera and processor superiority over the Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6a specs





6.2-inch 1080p 60Hz display

Google Tensor GS101 processor

6GB/8GB RAM/128GB Storage

4800mAh

30W charging speed

12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX363 sensor

12MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions





We've heard plenty of good news about the improved camera kit on the Pixel 6a , despite the inclusion of the good ol' Sony IMX363 in the phone's photography roster. Since the rumors that the Pixel 6a could sport the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor of the Pixel 6/Pro are gone, we are only left with the ultrawide camera upgrade compared to the Pixel 5a specs, in the form of a larger sensor pixel size to get more light in.





The Pixel 5a specs include a 12MP wide/16MP ultrawide camera setup, while this kit above features a different 12MP ultrawide camera sensor with much larger individual pixels which would let it take more light in.





When coupled with the new Tensor chipset by Google and its custom imaging processor, the Pixel 6a photography should be a step above the one from the Pixel 5a so we keep our hopes high for the next Google midranger that is about to be unveiled in May for a Q2 release.