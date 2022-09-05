Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Labor Day is in full swing in the US and there are still some hours left to get your hands on the best deals. If you are looking for a phone, but don't want to spend more than a couple of hundred bucks, Google's amazing Pixel 5 is on sale at a hefty discount.
Granted, it's more two years old at this point, but that doesn't make it any less awesome if you are not crazy about the latest specs and just want a reliable phone that will get the latest Android version.
The Pixel 5 features a 6.0 inches screen with a fairly high 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's midrange Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, and a dual camera system with the trusty 12.2MP sensor that will churn out better photos than most phones out there.
The Pixel 5 has been officially discontinued and the model Amazon is selling a is refurbished version which is about as good as a new phone and also good for the environment and your pocket.
The device usually retails for $309 these days but currently, it can be bought for just $241, meaning you get to save $68. People are snapping it up fast and only a few units are left in stock, so get yours as fast as you can.
