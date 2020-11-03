iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Google 5G

Here's how you can enter Google's 'Pixel 5 $5G' sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 03, 2020, 8:06 AM
Just in case you needed an extra reason to buy the brilliant and almost surprisingly affordable 5G-enabled Pixel 5, the handset's manufacturer is kicking off a (US-only) contest that could end up putting $5,000 in your pocket Google Pay account.

The aptly named "Pixel 5 $5G" sweepstakes will run until the end of the month, after which five prize winners will be randomly selected "on or about" December 20. The five lucky Pixel 5 buyers are to receive five thousand US dollars each, as well as an additional two grand apiece "intended but not required to be used as a tax offset." 

So, yeah, you could pocket even more than five gees if you get drawn among the five Grand Prize winners next month, although it's important to point out only the tax offset can be fulfilled as a check (or via Google Pay), while the actual prize money will have to be delivered to a valid Google Pay account.

Interestingly, despite what the aforementioned name suggests, you don't necessarily have to order a Pixel 5 5G starting today or show a proof of purchase for a past Google Store acquisition to earn a shot at $5,000 in cash money. Instead, you can also simply send a 3x5 inch card with your hand printed name, mailing address, email address, telephone number, and date of birth by mail to a P.O. Box address in New York to enter the sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, Google Store Pixel 5 buyers placing their orders between yesterday, November 2, and November 30 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT don't need to lift a finger to be added to the random draw taking place "on or about" December 20. Unfortunately, those who purchased the phone before November 2 will not automatically receive Sweepstakes entry, having to manually join the contest instead if they so choose.

In case you're wondering, Google is by no means the first company to employ this kind of 5G promotional tactic, with T-Mobile, for instance, using a very similar label for a series of #5Gsfor5G sweepstakes hooking up a grand total of 20 random Twitter followers with the same $5,000 prize between September 30 and December 31.

