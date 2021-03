Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a

Fast forward five years, and Google will be reneging on the promise, but, apparently, the rollback of the free unlimited cloud storage for your high-res shots won't happen for existing Pixel phones.





That's right, the head of Google Photos' 'Growth and Premium Experience' department, aka monetization, spilled the good news for your Pixel 2 to Pixel 5 models which, even after the announced June 1 cutoff date for the freebie, will continue to use it.





HQ uploads from Pixels 2-5 will continue to be free and unlimited after June 1st. But uploads from other devices, including future Pixels, will count towards your Google account storage — Raja Ayyagari (@mindofraja) March 14, 2021



The bad news here is for all those who hoped that the upcoming Pixel 5a will hit the unlimited storage of original quality photos jackpot, as Google is obviously not planning to release it before the summer months have begun in earnest.

Back in 2016, Google trolled Apple with a "Storage full" warning screenshot from an iPhone, announcing that its newfangled Pixel phones would be receiving unlimited storage for safekeeping full-resolution photos and videos captured with the handsets.