Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Google

Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 15, 2021, 7:26 AM
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Back in 2016, Google trolled Apple with a "Storage full" warning screenshot from an iPhone, announcing that its newfangled Pixel phones would be receiving unlimited storage for safekeeping full-resolution photos and videos captured with the handsets.

Fast forward five years, and Google will be reneging on the promise, but, apparently, the rollback of the free unlimited cloud storage for your high-res shots won't happen for existing Pixel phones. 

That's right, the head of Google Photos' 'Growth and Premium Experience' department, aka monetization, spilled the good news for your Pixel 2 to Pixel 5 models which, even after the announced June 1 cutoff date for the freebie, will continue to use it.


The bad news here is for all those who hoped that the upcoming Pixel 5a will hit the unlimited storage of original quality photos jackpot, as Google is obviously not planning to release it before the summer months have begun in earnest. 

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7

User Score:

8.7
Deal Special Amazon $725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Leaked AirPods 3 renders and photos show off new design, lack of silicone tips
Popular stories
Apple's entire iPhone 13 family is 'likely' to bring a highly anticipated feature to market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless