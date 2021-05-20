Google's last true flagship phone is around 50% cheaper at B&H

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



B&H Photo is selling the coveted Oh So Orange B&H Photo is selling the coveted Oh So Orange Pixel 4 in the 128GB configuration for just $499, which means you get to save $400. The Pixel 4 has technically been discontinued and brand new variants are hard to come by, which makes this deal all the more appealing. The device is unlocked and works with all major carriers.







Sure, the phone is more than a year old at this point, but it's still a solid device. Sure, the phone is more than a year old at this point, but it's still a solid device. Unlike the Pixel 5 , it didn't skimp on flagship specs and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It sports a 5.7-inches screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an impressive rear camera array with a 12.2MP main shooter and a 16MP telephoto unit.





The top bezel houses an 8MP selfie camera, 3D face unlock sensors, and the Soli chip which is missing on the latest Pixel phones. Rounding out the package is a 2,800mAh battery and the phone will get updated to at least Android 13.



B&H hasn't said how long the deal is on for, but the supply appears to be tight, and so, if the specs and design appeal to you, you'd be wise to order one right away.