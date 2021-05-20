$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Deals Google

Google's last true flagship phone is around 50% cheaper at B&H

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 20, 2021, 8:18 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's last true flagship phone is around 50% cheaper at B&amp;H
If last year's Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a duo didn't quite do it for you and you are too impatient to wait for the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6 family, the Pixel 4 might be worth a look at its new discounted price.

B&H Photo is selling the coveted Oh So Orange Pixel 4 in the 128GB configuration for just $499, which means you get to save $400. The Pixel 4 has technically been discontinued and brand new variants are hard to come by, which makes this deal all the more appealing. The device is unlocked and works with all major carriers.

 
Sure, the phone is more than a year old at this point, but it's still a solid device. Unlike the Pixel 5, it didn't skimp on flagship specs and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It sports a 5.7-inches screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an impressive rear camera array with a 12.2MP main shooter and a 16MP telephoto unit. 

The top bezel houses an 8MP selfie camera, 3D face unlock sensors, and the Soli chip which is missing on the latest Pixel phones. Rounding out the package is a 2,800mAh battery and the phone will get updated to at least Android 13.

B&H hasn't said how long the deal is on for, but the supply appears to be tight, and so, if the specs and design appeal to you, you'd be wise to order one right away.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$499
View more offers
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Hot phones

