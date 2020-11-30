Check out these killer Cyber Monday deals on Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 3a and 3a XL
Meanwhile, Amazon is currently charging $279 for the same device in a "Clearly White" flavor after a slightly humbler $120 (or 30 percent) markdown. As far as Pixel 3a XL Cyber Monday deals are concerned, B&H has the phone for just $299, whereas Amazon is charging $65 extra.
Once again, B&H Photo Video only has "Purple-ish" models in stock, with Amazon taking care of both "Clearly White" and "Just Black" orders.
The Pixel 3a XL is obviously larger than the Pixel 4a but smaller than the 6.2-inch Pixel 4a 5G, at 6 inches. Unfortunately, the phone might feel even bigger in your hand, sporting a relatively thick "forehead" and an absolutely massive "chin." The OLED display settles for a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, but the exquisite 12MP rear-facing camera and fast-charging 3,700mAh battery make the 3a XL worth every penny.
Naturally, the smaller variant comes with a smaller 3,000mAh cell on deck, but otherwise, the two handsets are pretty much identical, sharing the same 4GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and above all, the same stellar software support guaranteeing major updates until May 2022.