Check out these killer Cyber Monday deals on Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Discontinued by the search giant itself almost five whole months ago , the 2019-released mid-rangers live on at third-party retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo Video. Unsurprisingly, both of those are selling the two Snapdragon 670-powered handsets at special prices for the next few hours, but at least if you like your stock Android devices nice and compact, you should take your business to B&H without any hesitation.

Normally up for grabs at $399 in an unlocked variant, the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a can be had for just $239 right now in a single "Purple-ish" hue. That equates to a massive 40 percent price cut, making this relatively powerful and well-reviewed phone cheaper than ever before, as well as a solid $110 cheaper than the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a.





Meanwhile, Amazon is currently charging $279 for the same device in a "Clearly White" flavor after a slightly humbler $120 (or 30 percent) markdown. As far as Pixel 3a XL Cyber Monday deals are concerned, B&H has the phone for just $299, whereas Amazon is charging $65 extra.

Once again, B&H Photo Video only has "Purple-ish" models in stock, with Amazon taking care of both "Clearly White" and "Just Black" orders.









Naturally, the smaller variant comes with a smaller 3,000mAh cell on deck, but otherwise, the two handsets are pretty much identical, sharing the same 4GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and above all, the same stellar software support guaranteeing major updates until May 2022.