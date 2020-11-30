iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Google Pixel 3a $279 at Amazon
Google Pixel 3a XL $365 at Amazon
Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 30, 2020, 9:31 AM
Check out these killer Cyber Monday deals on Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 3a and 3a XL
Although we realize Android purists must have been hoping to see this year's Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or Pixel 5 5G listed among the top Cyber Monday 2020 offers available today, we're afraid you'll need to settle for an older Pixel 3a or 3a XL if you want to save more than a few bucks on a Google-made smartphone.

Discontinued by the search giant itself almost five whole months ago, the 2019-released mid-rangers live on at third-party retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo Video. Unsurprisingly, both of those are selling the two Snapdragon 670-powered handsets at special prices for the next few hours, but at least if you like your stock Android devices nice and compact, you should take your business to B&H without any hesitation.
Google Pixel 3a
$239 $399 Expired
$279 $399 Buy at Amazon

Normally up for grabs at $399 in an unlocked variant, the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a can be had for just $239 right now in a single "Purple-ish" hue. That equates to a massive 40 percent price cut, making this relatively powerful and well-reviewed phone cheaper than ever before, as well as a solid $110 cheaper than the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a. 

Meanwhile, Amazon is currently charging $279 for the same device in a "Clearly White" flavor after a slightly humbler $120 (or 30 percent) markdown. As far as Pixel 3a XL Cyber Monday deals are concerned, B&H has the phone for just $299, whereas Amazon is charging $65 extra. 
Google Pixel 3a XL
$299 $479 Expired
$365 $479 Buy at Amazon
 

Once again, B&H Photo Video only has "Purple-ish" models in stock, with Amazon taking care of both "Clearly White" and "Just Black" orders.

The Pixel 3a XL is obviously larger than the Pixel 4a but smaller than the 6.2-inch Pixel 4a 5G, at 6 inches. Unfortunately, the phone might feel even bigger in your hand, sporting a relatively thick "forehead" and an absolutely massive "chin." The OLED display settles for a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, but the exquisite 12MP rear-facing camera and fast-charging 3,700mAh battery make the 3a XL worth every penny.

Naturally, the smaller variant comes with a smaller 3,000mAh cell on deck, but otherwise, the two handsets are pretty much identical, sharing the same 4GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and above all, the same stellar software support guaranteeing major updates until May 2022.

