Google Photos now lets users add media files to albums when they're offline

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 20, 2021, 11:55 PM
Google Photos now lets users add media files to albums when they're offline
To add pictures or videos to your albums in Google Photos, you'll need to be online. But that's about to change, as Google is now rolling out a small update that makes it possible to upload content to albums even when a user is offline.

The new feature discovered by AndroidPolice isn't something that you can force on your Android smartphone, so you'll have to wait for Google to push it out to your device. Once you add your pictures and videos to an album, they will be synchronized to Google servers immediately after your smartphone goes online.

Although there are plenty of Google Photos alternatives out there, Google's app probably remains the best solution when it comes to sharing and storing media content online. Although you'll soon have to pay for Google Photos storage, occasional users will still be able to take advantage of its benefits free of charge.

Those of you who can't wait to try out the new feature might want to download the latest version of Google Photos, but if the option to add picture and videos to albums while offline is not available even after updating, you'll most likely have to wait for a server-side switch to flip.

