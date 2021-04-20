Google Photos now lets users add media files to albums when they're offline
The new feature discovered by AndroidPolice isn't something that you can force on your Android smartphone, so you'll have to wait for Google to push it out to your device. Once you add your pictures and videos to an album, they will be synchronized to Google servers immediately after your smartphone goes online.
Those of you who can't wait to try out the new feature might want to download the latest version of Google Photos, but if the option to add picture and videos to albums while offline is not available even after updating, you'll most likely have to wait for a server-side switch to flip.