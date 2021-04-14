Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google Photos to add a new search feature soon

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 14, 2021, 10:44 AM
Google Photos to add a new search feature soon
Over the years, Google Photos has added lots of search features to make finding your photos easier. According to tipster Jane Wong, Google is working on yet another addition to its Google Photos search tools.

Right now, you can search for specific things in your library, like photos of pets, cars, people, places and so on; Google Photos uses AI to recognise them, so there’s no need for the user to do any categorizing whatsoever. You can search for a couple of things at the same time by writing a simple sentence like “photos of me in Toronto”, but this is as complicated as your search can get. This new Google Photos tool will expand the search capabilities of the app massively.



On the screenshots posted by Jane Wong on Twitter we can see the Android version of Google Photos. A new feature that enables you to search with more than one filter at a time is present. By selecting more than one filter at once, the photo you are looking for should be found much easier. The new addition to the app is possibly still a work in progress, but looks like it is almost finished, so we can expect it to come with a new update to Google Photos in the near future.

Google Photos has been one of the most popular photo management apps. It has features like archives, memories, map search and albums. You can also make collages, GIFs and movies with the app. It is native for Android devices and offers unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos, though unfortunately, this is soon going to change. The app is available for iOS devices as well, and needs only a Google account for you to sign into.

Recently, Google Photos has introduced other new features, one of which was a video editor added to the app. There were also improvements in the photo editing options and the tablet version of the app.

Google Photos is available to download on:

