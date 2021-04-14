Google Photos to add a new search feature soon
Right now, you can search for specific things in your library, like photos of pets, cars, people, places and so on; Google Photos uses AI to recognise them, so there’s no need for the user to do any categorizing whatsoever. You can search for a couple of things at the same time by writing a simple sentence like “photos of me in Toronto”, but this is as complicated as your search can get. This new Google Photos tool will expand the search capabilities of the app massively.
Google Photos is working on search result refinement filters pic.twitter.com/p0toFGKPTx— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 14, 2021
On the screenshots posted by Jane Wong on Twitter we can see the Android version of Google Photos. A new feature that enables you to search with more than one filter at a time is present. By selecting more than one filter at once, the photo you are looking for should be found much easier. The new addition to the app is possibly still a work in progress, but looks like it is almost finished, so we can expect it to come with a new update to Google Photos in the near future.
Recently, Google Photos has introduced other new features, one of which was a video editor added to the app. There were also improvements in the photo editing options and the tablet version of the app.
