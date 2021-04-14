Google Photos to add a new search feature soon

Google Photos is working on search result refinement filters pic.twitter.com/p0toFGKPTx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 14, 2021

On the screenshots posted by Jane Wong on Twitter we can see the Android version of Google Photos. A new feature that enables you to search with more than one filter at a time is present. By selecting more than one filter at once, the photo you are looking for should be found much easier. The new addition to the app is possibly still a work in progress, but looks like it is almost finished, so we can expect it to come with a new update to Google Photos in the near future.





Google Photos has been one of the most popular photo management apps. It has features like archives, memories, map search and albums. You can also make collages, GIFs and movies with the app. It is native for Android devices and offers unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos, though unfortunately, this is soon going to change . The app is available for iOS devices as well, and needs only a Google account for you to sign into.









Google Photos is available to download on: