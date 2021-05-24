Important Google Photos storage policy changes rolling out in June
So, starting next month, Google will roll out the new changes so that any new photos and video users back up will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage purchased as a Google One member.
Another important aspect that Google Photos users should be aware of is that Google estimates that more than 80 percent of its users should still be able to store roughly three more years of memories in high quality with the free 15GB of storage.
Furthermore, Google announced it will roll out a new tool in the Photos app that will help users manage the photos and videos they've back up that count toward their storage quota. The new storage management tool will display photos and videos that can potentially be deleted due to being blurry or too large.
Last but not least, to make it less confusing for Google Photos users, the search giant will rename its high quality storage tier to Storage saver. Until this change is deployed, all photos and videos will continue to be stored at the same high quality.