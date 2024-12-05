Google Photos to make setting a photo as your wallpaper easier with a future update
Currently, if you want to set a wallpaper from Google Photos you need to navigate through multiple menus; however, a future update will make this action way easier. Google is working on adding a direct "Set as wallpaper" option to the three-dot menu.
Google Photos is great for photo management and now with some fancy AI features, it's also becoming quite good for editing your photos. If you like something from there and want to use it for your wallpaper though, the process is strangely long and cumbersome. The placement of this option is not very intuitive so many people are left searching for it.
Google Photos lets you put any image in there as a wallpaper on Pixel smartphones and many other Android phones. If you want to do that, you have to open the image, tap on the three-dot menu button, and scroll to the right of the topmost toolbar to go to the Use as options. On Pixels, when you tap it, it then gives Photos wallpaper as an option, but then this takes you to the Wallpapers and Style app for further steps.
Right now, this new option is not available to the public just yet. As Google is currently working on it, it's not entirely clear when the feature will be released officially.
Thankfully, that's to change. The folks at Android Authority have found indications in the Google Photos v7.0 code that the process of setting your photo as wallpaper will be made easier with a future update.
A future update to the app will streamline this process. You will have a new Set as wallpaper option directly in the three-dot menu's toolbar. The Use as button will remain next to it with other options.
How it will look in the future. | Image Credit - Android Authority
But when it does, I'm sure it will be very much appreciated by Google Photos users. I like to change my wallpaper quite often and having this option placed within easy reach seems pretty good. Hopefully, it will roll out sooner rather than later!
