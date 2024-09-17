Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google Photos to add a handy image-flipping feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Photos logo displayed on a smartphone screen resting on a wooden table.
Google Photos already packs a bunch of useful features, like smart organization, powerful editing tools, and easy sharing options. Now, it seems Google is adding one more, and while it’s a small update, it’s definitely a super handy one.

A new image-flipping feature is on the way


A new report reveals that Google Photos is finally rolling out a feature that lets you flip images horizontally. As I mentioned, it is a simple but pretty handy tweak. You can find this new button tucked away in the Crop section of the Editing tools within the app.

Right now, only a handful of users have access to this new feature, but Google will likely make it available to everyone in the next few days through a server-side update.

At the moment, Google Photos’ crop tool lets you rotate, resize, and tweak the aspect ratio of your images. The new horizontal flip option will pop up right next to the rotate button when it rolls out.


I think adding more tools like this is always a plus because it gives users more flexibility when editing their photos. Lately, Google has been packing the Photos app with a bunch of AI-powered features, too. The most recent major update has boosted its search capabilities, allowing users to use more descriptive, natural language queries to find specific images and videos in their vast photo libraries.

But that is not all Google has in store for Photos. It looks like the app might soon support Presets, which would bring video editing tools for quick and easy results.

Google Photos is available on both Android and iOS, though it is right at home on Android. Used by billions globally, it helps people store, organize, edit, and share their photos and videos across all their devices.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Apple Watch history: the evolution of the ultimate smartwatch
Apple Watch history: the evolution of the ultimate smartwatch
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series reservation page seems to confirm September 26 release date
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series reservation page seems to confirm September 26 release date
With iOS 18, Apple Music gets a personalized New tab for music discovery
With iOS 18, Apple Music gets a personalized New tab for music discovery
Newly leaked Oppo Find X8 specs and Geekbench results
Newly leaked Oppo Find X8 specs and Geekbench results
It could take up to three years to review TikTok's source code
It could take up to three years to review TikTok's source code
New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness
New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless