Google Photos to add a handy image-flipping feature
Google Photos already packs a bunch of useful features, like smart organization, powerful editing tools, and easy sharing options. Now, it seems Google is adding one more, and while it’s a small update, it’s definitely a super handy one.
A new report reveals that Google Photos is finally rolling out a feature that lets you flip images horizontally. As I mentioned, it is a simple but pretty handy tweak. You can find this new button tucked away in the Crop section of the Editing tools within the app.
At the moment, Google Photos’ crop tool lets you rotate, resize, and tweak the aspect ratio of your images. The new horizontal flip option will pop up right next to the rotate button when it rolls out.
But that is not all Google has in store for Photos. It looks like the app might soon support Presets, which would bring video editing tools for quick and easy results.
Google Photos is available on both Android and iOS, though it is right at home on Android. Used by billions globally, it helps people store, organize, edit, and share their photos and videos across all their devices.
A new image-flipping feature is on the way
Right now, only a handful of users have access to this new feature, but Google will likely make it available to everyone in the next few days through a server-side update.
Google Photos seems to have finally added a button to flip images horizontally.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 17, 2024
This is starting to become available for some users. Let me know if you see the button.
H/T i_mahadev on Telegram pic.twitter.com/qN7YtVGRbX
I think adding more tools like this is always a plus because it gives users more flexibility when editing their photos. Lately, Google has been packing the Photos app with a bunch of AI-powered features, too. The most recent major update has boosted its search capabilities, allowing users to use more descriptive, natural language queries to find specific images and videos in their vast photo libraries.
